If You Go

» What & Who: ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts presents The Fairfield Four & Becky Buller Band

» When: Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

» Where: First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, 212 East F St., Elizabethton, Tenn.

» Admission: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 for students of all ages with an ID

» Info: 423-439-8587

» Web, audio and video: www.thefairfieldfour.com