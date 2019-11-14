American gospel music’s Fairfield Four birthed in the basement of Nashville’s Fairfield Baptist Church in 1921.
Now aged 98 and thundering along, The Fairfield Four march onward as wards of an incomparable legacy.
Bluegrass’s Becky Buller, a graduate of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time, & Country Music program, joins The Fairfield Four on Friday. They offer an evening of gospel music at First Baptist Church in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Presented by the ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, the show spotlights Southern American gospel music at its most pure.
“We sing music that’s Bible-based,” said Larrice Byrd, who sings baritone in the Nashville-based Fairfield Four. “It uplifts people’s spirits, gives them hope.”
The Rev. J.R. Carrethers formed The Fairfield Four in 1921. Until they became an all-male group in 1925, the a cappella group consisted of two brothers and two sisters. By 1932, their growing popularity led to a program on Nashville’s radio station WSIX, followed by more than a decade on famed radio outlet WLAC.
“From their radio program on WLAC, I knew what I was hearing,” Byrd, 66, said. “Amazing!”
Thanks to widespread exposure on WLAC, The Fairfield Four earned national recognition during the 1940s. Sam McCrary, one of the group’s more renowned members, led the group by the end of the ’40s. Alas, the group disbanded in 1960.
“I started playing music for [the]Rev. Sam McCrary’s church in the church choir,” Byrd said. “In the early 1980s, The Fairfield Four did a reunion.”
Like a steam engine freight train returned to the tracks, The Fairfield Four built gradual might as the ’80s turned to the ’90s and 2000s. They appeared on John Fogerty’s “Blue Moon Swamp” album in 1997, won their first of three Grammy Awards in 1997 and earned induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999.
Then in 2002, they won a Grammy for their appearance on the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack. As with Ralph Stanley, the film injected an immense amount of exposure for The Fairfield Four.
“It was huge,” Byrd said. “The Fairfield Four had been real well-known in the black community. The Fairfield Four had put out a lot of records, but the world hadn’t really seen the faces that went with the music. That movie was a big, big thing. Like, who are those old men singing?”
See The Fairfield Four. As in decades past, they typically perform while attired in blue jean overalls, crisp white shirts, pressed black suit coats and matching black ties.
“We dress in overalls all the time,” Byrd said. “That’s our main attire, the overalls and tuxedo coat. Joe Thompson [the group’s longtime bass singer] talks about when he was growing up, that’s all he wore. I love ‘em, man.”
Naturally, for a group whose history predates the Great Depression, all original members are dead. However, one current member bears familial ties to the group’s origins.
“Joe has family connections to The Fairfield Four,” Byrd said. “The Carrethers brothers were his cousins. His mother told him they were his cousins.”
As their 100th year nears, Byrd said plans include a new album. They most recently issued an album, “Still Rockin’ My Soul,” in 2015, which won The Fairfield Four its third Grammy. Several selections from the album occupy their onstage repertoire.
“We sing the old stuff on stage,” Byrd said. “Joe always sings our signature song, ‘There Must Be a City.’ We’ll do the title song from ‘Still Rockin’ My Soul.’ Personally, I love ‘Noah.’ Well, I love all of it.”
Byrd’s keenly aware of The Fairfield Four’s status of yore and going forth. As custodians of tradition, they adhere to the approach and principles of the group’s earliest of days.
“It’s a real responsibility,” Byrd said. “We need to stay true. We know that we need to stay true to the purpose and the cause.”
Oh, and when they sing, The Fairfield Four emote as if they invented goose bumps. For a moment, all seems stilled as they reach as if straight to God.
“That’s the power of God,” Byrd said. “That’s the spirit of God.”
