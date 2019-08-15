Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME LOCATIONS THIS MORNING, MAINLY IN VALLEYS AND NEAR RIVERS AND LAKES. DRIVERS SHOULD USE CAUTION THIS MORNING, USING LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND SLOWING DOWN WHEN VISIBILITY DROPS. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT BETWEEN 8 AM AND 10 AM EDT.