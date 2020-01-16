Once upon a time, a former editor of the Bristol Herald Courier posed a challenging story for me.
At first, that editor compared it to the likes of what may be taken on by the staff of National Geographic.
“In search of the Nile,” he said, kind of like a teaser.
“The Nile River?” I asked.
“Yes,” he returned. “But what I’m proposing is ... ‘In search of Beaver Creek.’”
Beaver Creek.
Yes, that’s the little stream that drains both Bristols and runs for a length of about 20 miles.
Once called Shallow Creek, the Beaver slips beneath bridges in downtown Bristol and below buildings.
It provides the watery backdrop of Cumberland Square Park.
Beaver Creek also pops out on the Tennessee side of the downtown district, gushing with a beauty of moving waters before it follows largely along Volunteer Parkway, slipping south.
At the north, Beaver Creek originates off Providence Road on the outskirts of Abingdon.
And it empties, down south, into Boone Lake.
In between, Beaver Creek meanders through Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, just off Lee Highway.
The creek comes out of the woods near the park’s picnic area, makes a turn near a picnic shelter and flows through the park’s wetlands.
Then it dives into the dam — that grassy wall, built in 1965 by the Tennessee Valley Authority — before reemerging along the sidewalks and footbridges of the park.
It’s a great place to walk a dog. Or stand on a footbridge to share a kiss.
It may not compare to the ancient Nile River.
But when it comes to Beaver Creek, I often recall the wise words of Bristol actor David Browning, who is known best for portraying “The Mayberry Deputy.”
Browning once told me that the waters of Beaver Creek were communal.
And once you taste its waters, whether figuratively or literally, you’ll be drawn back - time and time again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.