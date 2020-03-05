If You Go

» Who & What: Beatles for Sale present “In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles”

» When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8

» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

» Admission: $22-$57

» Info: 423-274-8920

» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/BeatlesForSaleTribute/