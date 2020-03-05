The Beatles meet Broadway by way of Bristol in a show that neither John, Paul, George nor Ringo ever saw.
Relive the Fab Four when Beatles for Sale invade the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee on Sunday. The show, “In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles,” features a chronology of The Beatles’ career as related in songs and a storyline.
“It starts when they met Brian Epstein, their manager, at the Cavern Club,” said Joshua Jones, who plays Paul McCartney in the Las Vegas-based group Beatles for Sale.
Essentially, “In My Life” relates the career of the Beatles through the eyes of Epstein. Attendees can observe the lads from their musical infancy at Liverpool, England’s Cavern Club through their final performance atop the Apple building in London.
Screened backdrops replicate particular scenes, including New York’s Shea Stadium, a site from the Beatles’ tour of America in 1965.
“The audio visuals of this show are important,” Jones said by phone from Newport Beach, California. “They wore leather jackets at the Cavern Club, so we wear leather jackets during that scene. Paul played a Hofner bass, John Lennon played a Rickenbacker guitar, George Harrison played a small, white Gretsch Duo Jet — and we use those, too.”
Particular attention to detail helps to accentuate the show’s high points all the more vividly.
“We only have a couple of songs in the Cavern Club,” Jones, 31, said, “but we use those period-correct guitars just for that scene.”
In all, the Beatles’ story evolves during the span of about 14 scenes. Expect to hear 33 songs, many of which the group never performs live on stage.
“There are a couple of scenes of Brian Epstein’s monologue, so we’re not in those scenes,” Jones said. “We have about 12 scenes of music.”
“We’re acting out their personalities,” Jones said. “You’ll see the happy side of the Beatles and you’ll see the angry side.”
For instance, perch inside London’s Abbey Road Studios as a proverbial fly on the walls as the Beatles record such albums as “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Released in 1967, the album features the Beatles much in flux in terms of sound and band dynamics.
“People have their own ideas of how the Beatles were,” Jones said. “You’ll see how their personalities were like. Paul was the cute one, but he could also be the bear in the studio, pushing them.”
Witness performances from the studio recreated onstage. It’s an intimate dip, a dive into a story known well by Beatles aficionados. Hear songs, such as “Yellow Submarine,” they never played onstage.
The Beatles played their last full concert in San Francisco in 1966. Three years later, they appeared atop the Apple rooftop for an impromptu run through such songs as “Get Back,” their final appearance as the Beatles.
“We do our best to do these songs they never did onstage the way we think they would have pulled them off onstage,” Jones said.
Two Beatles albums followed their fabled rooftop show, 1969’s penultimate “Abbey Road” and swansong “Let it Be” in 1970. Listen for a scintillating “Revolution” and chaotic “Helter Skelter” during the Beatles for Sale show.
“We will do something in the ‘Abbey Road’ scene in a special way that no other Beatles band has ever done before,” Jones said. “We take this show to a level of authenticity that hasn’t been done before.”
