If You Go

Hungry Mother Festival runs Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at Hungry Mother State Park, just off state Route 16, north of Marion, Virginia. Parking is $9 per day. Or you can ride a free shuttle on the District Three Mountain Lynx, taking the free shuttle between the Marion Farmers Market and the Hungry Mother State Park Restaurant (Lot 5) all weekend long. For more, call 276-781-7400.