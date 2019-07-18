MARION, Va. — One of the longest-running festivals in Southwest Virginia history returns to the lakeside campus of Hungry Mother State Park this weekend.
The Hungry Mother Festival, now in its 46th year, runs Friday to Sunday, offering a mix of music, food and crafters coming to tents staked beneath shade trees, all within a short stroll of a sandy beach on Hungry Mother Lake.
Presented by the Art League of Marion, in conjunction with the state park, the event this year has attracted 142 vendors from as far north as Michigan and as far south as Florida, said Alive Hauver, a crafter and a longtime member of the Art League of Marion.
Hauver, 70, makes clothes for dolls. She also helps coordinate this show with Art League of Marion member Kathy Baumgardner.
“It’s a beautiful outdoor setting,” said Hauver, who moved to Marion in 1989. “Even if you don’t sell anything, you can still have an enjoyable weekend.”
And that enjoyment goes for the customers, too, who like walking among the pathways, largely within the breezes coming off the lake, ringed by forests.
This year, you’ll find a dozen jewelers, plus candle-makers, leather artists, painters and potters.
And you’ll find many familiar faces coming to town as they schedule family reunions around the time of the festival, Hauver said.
Musical performers this year include Wayne Henderson, Jim Lloyd and Forsaken Hero (Friday); Clay Davidson (Saturday); and Nobody’s Business (Sunday).
In all, said Hauver, a native of Kingston, New York, this festival draws over 22,000 people in three days.
It’s a good time for all, Hauver said. “And every vendor has their own special spot that they like for one reason or another. Some like to be by the entertainment. Some people like it down towards Shelter 2. You’ve got a beautiful lake view.”
Others, like author Tom Perry, just like the convenience of setting up their wares near a parking lot.
“When we set up the festival, we try to get a wide variety of things there that would appeal to different age groups,” Hauver said. “We’re always trying to get something for everybody and trying to change it up for everybody.”