BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a lifetime connected with local farming, Amanda Malone recently received the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Woman Award.
Malone, 34, has been an advocate for agriculture most of her life. Her family has run Cleek Farms in Kingsport, Tennessee, for more than 80 years. Originally approximately 200 acres, the property was purchased by her great-grandfather in 1938. The farm is now about 300 acres and run by her father, Zane Vanover.
Malone grew up around the farm, helping feed bottle calves and putting up hay. She is well acquainted with the hard work and dedication that is a life of farming. Though she does not farm for a living — she has a degree in construction engineering from East Tennessee State University and works at Holston Army Ammunition Plant — she volunteers at the farm and is a strong advocate for farming.
“My heritage is made up of strong women who have had a major influence on my life as well as the farming community,” Malone said. “These women have taught me, guided me and planted the seeds of agriculture into my life. These women have instilled in me the need and importance to leave my stamp on the agriculture industry.”
Malone lives a few miles from the family farm on 10 acres with her husband Walter, who is a 4-H extension agent, and her two young daughters. Her daughters will enter the 4-H program soon and learn to be strong women farmers.
Malone handles most of the agritourism aspect of Cleek Farms. She helps manage the farm’s annual corn maze, hay rides and other fun activities that are open to the public, as well as field trips to the farm from area schools. Her goal is to educate young people about the importance of agriculture and the day-to-day workings of a farm.
“I think it is very important to educate the public about what really goes on at a farm because there are a lot of misunderstandings out there,” Malone explained. “I think if we can get that information out to children as they grow up, they are the ones that will ultimately run our communities. … If we can get them educated, then they will make smarter decisions for the world to make sure we have something to eat in the future and the industry keeps going.”
Social media is also an important tool that Malone uses to help get the word out about agriculture. She has launched several Facebook pages to help share agriculture through county and district Farm Bureau pages, and the Cleek Farm Facebook page now has more than 9,000 followers and has reached over 90,000 people.
Malone has been active in the Farm Bureau over the last five years and has been involved in the Young Farmers and Ranchers program. She served as county coordinator to host the Young Farmers and Ranchers State Fall Tour, has participated in legislative events and served as various voting delegates helping to make decisions that influence agriculture.
After submitting a thorough application and undergoing a rigorous interview process along with other representatives from Tennessee, Malone received the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Woman award. She earned top place in the state against tough competition.
“Amanda is an amazing and intelligent young woman whom I greatly admire and respect,” said Rene’ Montgomery, secretary of Farm Bureau’s Sullivan County office in Blountville, Tennessee. “She is positively impacting agriculture by educating the general public and helping them become familiar with where their food and fiber come from, and she hopes to give them new insight and respect for the farmers. She is a great role model for our young farmers and has well represented the farming community.”
Malone intends to continue her work educating the community and advocating for farmers as well as her involvement with Farm Bureau. As she nears the age of 45, at which point she will age out of the Young Farmers programs, she hopes to take on more roles within the Farm Bureau organization to help preserve the future for farmers in Tennessee and across the country.
“She’s just been a blessing in every possible way,” said Zane Vanover, her father and president of the Sullivan County Farm Bureau. “She’s a good inspiration to me and I know she is a lot of other people, too. She’s a hard worker and she’s done everything right.”
