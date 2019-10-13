BIG STONE GAP, Va. — This is the big one.
Big Stone Gap rolls out the red carpet for music, literature and crafts on Oct. 19-20 — that’s a Saturday and Sunday — at the campus of Mountain Empire Community College for Home Craft Days.
Thousands of visitors come to the crafts fair, seeking yard art, furniture, food, books, music and hand-crafted coverings.
A preview show actually kicks off Friday, Oct. 18, with a concert featuring Tommy Bledsoe, Rich Kirby, Tyler Hughes, and Todd Meade; Alice Gerrard and Kay Justice; and John McCutcheon. Show time is 6 p.m. in MECC’s Phillips-Taylor Hall Goodloe Center.
Next, it’s two full days of concerts, craft vendors and demonstrations of weaving, pottery making, grist milling, wood crafting, basket weaving, broom making and quilting.
“This annual festival is a homecoming, a chance for family and friends to gather and share our cultural heritage,” said festival coordinator Mike Gilley. “We are excited to showcase the best of the region’s music, crafts, and food.”
Craft and food vendors are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
The Saturday music schedule includes performances by Scott County Jam, Wise County Jam, Rich Kirby and Nate Polly, Danny Whited and Friends, Todd Meade and Family, Jack Wright, Jim Lloyd, Angie DeBord, Town Branch Bluegrass, Brandon Maggard, Empty Bottle String Band with the Center Stage Cloggers, Right Fork Ramblers, Kelsey Rae, The Childress Family, The Sheets Family, Joy Blair, Stone Mountain Serenaders with the Center Stage Cloggers, Popular Hill Reunion, Travis Kern, Richard Phillips and Friends, Crooked Road Ramblers, Thistle Dew and Sigean.
Sunday’s performers include Tyler Hughes and Todd Meade, Ms. Elli’s String Band, Doug Dorschug and Pam Randolph, MECC String Band, Glenn Roberts, The High Tops, Jack Beck, High Test Grass, John Haywood, Tommy Bledsoe, Bill McCall and Southern Country, Oscar Harris and Heather Pace, Willie Dodson and Saro Lynch, The String Dippers, My New Favorites, Smith Family Singers, Rita Quillen and the Scott County Boys.
But you’ll also find a lecture series inside the college at Godwin Hall.
Just to let you know: I’ll be up there as one of the lecturers at 4 p.m. in Room 155 on Saturday, speaking on ghosts and local history.
Other lecturers on Saturday include Pollinator Produce Partners (10 a.m.); Denise Digh’s Peg Loom Weaving Workshop (10 a.m.-noon); Chris Allgyer’s Maple Syrup Lecture (1-2 p.m.); Rhodyjane Meadows & Cathy Qualls’ Shape-Note Singing Workshop (2–3 p.m.); and Dr. Lin Stepp’s Smokey Mountain novels.
More lecturers on Sunday include Laura Whitfield’s Drop Spindle Spinning Workshop (10 a.m.-noon); Caron Lipe’s Native Flower Heirloom Seed Saving Lecture (1-2 p.m.)
Admission is free to all festival events at the college, located U.S. 23, just south of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Parking and shuttles ($1 per person) for the festival will be offered at five locations in Big Stone Gap, including Union High School, curbside on Wood Avenue, curbside at Municipal Parking Lot behind Post Office/Federal Building; Country Inn; and Comfort Inn.
For more, visit www.homecraftdays.org.
