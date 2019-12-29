The year 2020 looks like it will offer plenty of historic moments. The year will arrive on a Wednesday, and 2020 will be a leap year, thus providing a 29th day in the month of February. Americans will hold a presidential election on Nov. 3. Olympic athletes will compete in Tokyo, Japan, from July 24 to Aug. 9, as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics. NASA will launch Mars 2020, a new mission to Mars to study the habitability of the Red Planet in advance of future human missions.
The year will, no doubt, offer some surprises. Instead of gazing into a crystal ball to predict those events, perhaps it would be more productive to look back at previous year ’20s from 1,000 years ago to a century ago — all of which were leap years — and explore some of the happenings that shaped humanity.
1020
» Norse Viking explorer Leif Erikson dies in Greenland. Erikson is now widely credited by historians as being the first known European to set foot on the continent of North America (excluding Greenland).
» Vladimir Yaroslavich, Grand Prince of Kyiv in what is now Ukraine, is born. He was the eldest son of Yaroslav I the Wise of Kyiv by Ingigerd, daughter of King Olof Skötkonung of Sweden.
» King Cnut the Great (also known as Canute) codifies the laws of England.
1120
» The White Ship sinks in the English Channel. King Henry I of England’s only legitimate son, William Adelin, is among 300 people who drown in the tragedy.
» The city of Freiburg is founded in Breisgau, an area of what is now southwest Germany.
» Ingegerd of Norway, queen consort of Denmark and Sweden, dies at age 74. She was the great-granddaughter of King Olof Skötkonung of Sweden.
1220
» The year 1220 began on a Wednesday of the Julian calendar.
» St. Francis of Assisi resigns from the leadership of the Franciscan Order in May.
» The Dominican Order is approved by Pope Honorius III.
» The Islamic lands of Central Asia are overrun by the armies of the Mongol invader Genghis Khan.
» Urraca of Castile, Queen of Portugal, spouse of King Afonso II of Portugal, dies at age 33 on Nov. 3.
1320
» The Second Shepherds’ Crusade begins. Instead of reaching the Holy Land, the crusaders murdered hundreds of Jews in the kingdoms of France and Aragon.
» King Oshin of Armenia dies July 20 at age 38.
» John Wycliffe, English reformer, is born in the village of Hipswell near Richmond in the North Riding of Yorkshire, England. His future calls for reform of the Catholic Church, as well as his English translation of the Bible, gained him powerful enemies. His followers became known as Lollards.
1420
» French princess Catherine of Valois marries King Henry V of England on June 2.
» Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming Dynasty in China during the same year that the Forbidden City, the seat of government, is completed.
» Henry the Navigator is appointed governor of the Portuguese Order of Christ.
1520
» The Field of the Cloth of Gold is held in France, providing an opportunity for the monarchs of England and France (Henry VIII and Francis I, respectively) to meet in an attempt to increase the bond of friendship between the two egotistical kings. It didn’t succeed. The tents and apparel displayed so much cloth of gold, an expensive fabric woven with silk and gold thread, that the site of the meeting was named after it. The queen consorts Catherine of Aragon and Claude of Brittany also attended.
» Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés conquers the Aztec Empire of Mexico, deposing and probably murdering the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II.
» Pope Leo X issues a papal declaration threatening Martin Luther with excommunication if he does not recant his critical position on indulgences and other Catholic doctrines.
» Suleiman I succeeds his father Selim I as Sultan of the Ottoman Empire.
» Raphael, Italian painter and architect, dies April 6 at age 37.
1620
» The year 1620 began on a Wednesday of the modernized Gregorian calendar (named after Pope Gregory XIII, who introduced it in October 1582 as a correction to the Julian calendar to account for new scientific understandings of the length of the solar year) and began on a Saturday of the older Julian calendar. As of the start of 1620, the Gregorian calendar was 10 days ahead of the Julian calendar, which remained in localized use in some areas as late as 1923.
» Construction begins in Quebec City, Canada, on Notre-Dame-des-Anges, which is now regarded as the oldest stone church in French North America.
» The Mayflower departs Sept. 16 from Plymouth in England on her third attempt to cross the Atlantic. The Pilgrims onboard comprise 41 “saints” (separatists from the English Church), 40 “strangers” (largely secular planters from London), 23 servants and hired workers, and a crew of about 30 men. The ship will not reach Plymouth Rock on the coast of what is now Massachusetts until Nov. 21.
» Hysteria seizes Scotland, leading to a series of infamous witch-hunts.
» Katherine Dudley Hastings, Countess of Huntingdon, dies Aug. 14 at age 80. During the lifetime of Queen Elizabeth I, the countess had been among Elizabeth’s closest friends.
1720
» The year 1720 began on a Monday of the modern Gregorian calendar and began on a Friday of the Julian calendar. At the start of 1720, the Gregorian calendar was 11 days ahead of the Julian calendar.
» Queen Ulrika Eleonora of Sweden abdicates to let her husband Frederick I take over as king of Sweden. She had desired a joint rule, in a similar manner to William III and Mary II in Britain, but when this proved politically impossible to achieve, she abdicated in her husband’s favor.
» Pirate “Calico Jack” Rackham is brought to trial at Spanish Town in Jamaica; he is hanged at Port Royal two days later on Nov. 18.
» Edmond Halley is appointed as Astronomer Royal for England. Halley’s comet is named in his honor for his part in recognizing and predicting the comet’s visits into Earth’s solar system.
» American inventor Sybilla Masters dies Aug. 23, 1720, at age 44. Masters was the first person residing in the American colonies to be given an English patent and was possibly the first known white female machinery inventor in America. Masters was given a patent for a corn mill in 1715 in her husband’s name, as women were not allowed to have their own patents.
1820
» The year 1820 began on a Saturday of the modern Gregorian calendar and began on a Thursday of the Julian calendar. At the start of 1820, the Gregorian calendar was 12 days ahead of the Julian calendar.
» Mount Rainier erupts over what is today Seattle.
» Pioneer Daniel Boone dies Sept. 26 at age 85 in Missouri.
» Painter Benjamin West dies March 11 at age 81, in London, England. He was best known for paintings of historical scenes.
» Maine is admitted as the 23rd U.S. state on March 15.
» Ludwig van Beethoven composes “Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109.”
» James Monroe is reelected, virtually unopposed, as President of the United States.
» Julia Gardiner is born May 4 on New York’s Gardiner’s Island. She will later marry the widowed President John Tyler and become America’s first lady from June 26, 1844, to March 4, 1845.
» The Astronomical Society of London is founded.
» The Revolutions of 1820, calling for constitutional monarchies, break out in nations such as Spain, Portugal and Italy. The Greeks also attempt to throw off Ottoman rule.
1920
» The year 1920 began on a Thursday of the modern Gregorian calendar and began on a Wednesday of the Julian calendar. At the start of 1920, the Gregorian calendar was 13 days ahead of the Julian calendar.
» Prohibition in the United States begins with the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution coming into effect. The disastrous experiment ends 13 years later with the ratification of its repeal through the Twenty-first Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
» Mamie Smith and Her Jazz Hounds record “Crazy Blues” on Aug. 10. Within months of its release, the recording sells 75,000 copies. The song is considered the first blues record ever issued. The recording was ushered into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994.
» The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution is passed, guaranteeing women’s suffrage, on Aug. 26. A mother’s letter helped Tennessee make history by putting the Amendment over the top in a 49-47 nail-biter vote in the Tennessee House of Representatives. The amendment could not have become law without the ratification of a minimum 36 of the 48 states. Tennessee provided the 36th state. The decisive vote to ratify was cast by 24-year old Harry Burn, who had intended to vote against until he received his mother’s letter urging him to vote for ratification.
» The U.S. Senate refuses to ratify the Treaty of Versailles.
» American explorer and U.S. Navy officer Robert Edwin Peary dies Feb. 20 at age 63 in Washington, D.C.
» Virginia Governor Westmoreland “Morley” Davis serves as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention of 1920.
» Republican Warren G. Harding wins the presidency on Nov. 2 in a landslide over Democrat James M. Cox and the then-imprisoned Socialist Party candidate Eugene Debs and becomes the first sitting senator to be elected president.
