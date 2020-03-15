So, it’s spring again.
Well, almost.
But, at least, it certainly is beginning to feel like spring again with a few trees and bushes in bloom.
So where to go?
What’s to see?
Well, have a look. Here is a handful of places to explore in the Mountain Empire along the Tennessee-Virginia border:
Virginia Creeper Trail, Virginia
From Abingdon to the North Carolina border, the 34-mile-long Virginia Creeper Trail offers more than 40 trestles and bridges plus a waterfall and stops at a handful of real-life and make-believe train depots.
In Damascus, you can walk around the town park on parts of the Appalachian Trail connecting to “The Creeper.”
Or you can simply stroll from Abingdon into the wilderness, reaching Watauga in less than four miles.
Still, the incredible journey of the trail must be the 17-mile-long, downhill roll from Whitetop Station to Damascus — and assisted by a wealth of shuttle services parked largely in Damascus.
Mendota Trail, Virginia
Three miles of the new Mendota Trail are open from Island Road in Bristol, Virginia, and on into Washington County, Virginia.
You can also find more of this trail in Mendota, an isolated community along the North Fork of the Holston River near the Scott County border.
Like the Virginia Creeper Trail, this was once a railroad line but has long been abandoned. It’s now a recreation site, where wildflowers are soon to be in bloom — if they’re not already.
Breaks Interstate Park, Virginia
The magnificent Breaks Interstate Park may offer anything and everything you’re looking for when it comes to a recreation getaway.
Just a few miles north of Haysi, Virginia, along state Route 80, look for a zipline, hiking trails, a waterfall, a waterpark, motel, cottages, cabins, a fishing lake and a restaurant with some prime-time country cookin’.
And in spring? Well, go to the gorge and peer down its 1,000-foot-high rock walls to witness the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River. You can see all sorts of rocky sites, like “The Towers” and “The chimney.”
But, be brave: It’s about a two-hour journey any way you try to get there from downtown Bristol to Breaks. And the crooked roads are so snake-shaped, the park gift shop welcomes you by selling a T-shirt with roads in the shape of a snake!
Hungry Mother State Park, Virginia
Just a few miles north of Marion on state Route 16, the old-school Hungry Mother State Park has been welcoming visitors since the days of the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Ascend on hiking trails. Stay in a cabin. Eat at the park restaurant.
Or go wiggle your toes on the beach sand.
Hungry Mother Lake spills into the center of the park with 108 acres for fishing, boating and exploring. Here, you can rent a kayak and paddle away your troubles — at least for an hour or two.
Steele Creek Park, Tennessee
Take a lake like what you see at Steele Creek Park, and you’ll have a gem for paddle-boating and fishing.
But what may be most incredible about this sprawling municipal park in Bristol, Tennessee, is the seemingly endless hiking trail options, spanning far into the ridges of Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Steele Creek also has plenty of picnic sites plus a lakeside trail that is accessed by some easy exploring.
Sugar Hollow Park, Virginia
With about 400 acres, Sugar Hollow Park occupies a nifty slice of real estate in Bristol, Virginia, at the Exit 7 commercial area.
Here, you’ll find an expansive overlook atop the Beaver Creek Dam. Look out to see shopping destinations and I-81. Or turn the other direction to look down at the Sugar Hollow Wetlands, where a trail goes atop mud-crusted flats.
You’ll also find ballfields, a dog park, picnic shelters, a campground and an extensive trail system that leads to rock outcrops and a cave.
