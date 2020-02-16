Health Wagon is sponsoring upcoming health fairs March 11-13 in Wise and Dickenson counties, according to a news release.
The Health Wagon, along with community partners, will be joining forces with medical staff and students of the Quillen College of Medicine from East Tennessee State University to provide services.
Medical personnel will be available to provide individual assessments by capturing complete medical history and doing comprehensive physical examinations.
Sports physicals and school physicals will also be performed.
Lab services will be available including cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides in addition to glucose and hemoglobin A1C readings for diabetic screenings.
Additional labs may be performed if medically indicated.
Women can receive pap smears and clinical breast exams.
Ballad Health mobile mammography will be available for mammograms and appointments are strongly recommended but not required.
A sonographer will be attending and performing ultrasounds.
Dr. Joe Smiddy, Health Wagon board chair, medical director and pulmonologist, will be doing chest x-rays and pulmonary consults.
Ultrasounds will also be offered (abdominal, pelvic, thyroid, breast and musculoskeletal).
Other services include blood pressure checks, height, weight, pulse, pulse oximetry, ECHOs & EKGs (if medically indicated), urinalysis, hearing test and vision screening.
Vision will include retinal scans and glaucoma testing.
Colorectal screenings, bone density screening, ankle brachial testing, prostate and testicular exams, pulmonary function testing, smoking cessation education will be offered.
Patients can also take advantage of medication review, depression screenings and stress management, including massages.
Local health care providers, health departments, and various other local service organizations will provide a variety of informational booths on pertinent health topics.
Assistance with new Medicaid enrollment will also be available.
Anyone interested in enrolling should bring proof of income as well as the names and social security numbers of all household members.
Participants are encouraged to not eat or drink after midnight (except water and black coffee) if having blood work performed.
Those who would like medication review should bring all medicines with them.
All services are free of charge. Door prizes and giveaways will also be distributed. Area merchants have donated door prizes to the health fairs.
A free Culligan water filter will be given to all participants (while supplies last), who register and receive at least one simple screening (i.e. blood pressure check).
If any agency would like to participate, call the Health Wagon for availability of space at 276-328-8850.
For more information about the Health Wagon, call 276-328-8850 or visit www.thehealthwagon.org. If you would like to donate to the Health Wagon, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, visit www.thehealthwagon.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.