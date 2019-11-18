Agriculture is a patience game. It requires an annual investment of time, energy, capital, and perseverance. Some crops, such as garlic and asparagus, may take eight months to two years before the first harvest. Cultivation practices of many fruit trees suggest to wait as long as five years before harvesting. Luckily, the agriculturally impatient among us can take solace and pass the time with the agricultural equivalent of instant gratification: radishes.
Radishes, Raphanus sativus, are in the Crucifer family, making them related to other common vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and mustard. They are a very easy to grow crop and, for that reason, are a great crop for introducing children to gardening for the first time. Radishes come in a wide variety of shapes, colors, and sizes. The primary distinctions are between daikon radishes and garden radishes. Daikon radishes are long and tapered, resembling a carrot. Garden radishes are more spherical. Some seed mixes are marketed as Easter egg radishes to give consumers a sampling of options. These mixes of typically garden type radishes can give gardeners an idea of their favorite varieties and the seeds can remain viable for up to five years.
Primarily a cool season crop, radishes can be harvested almost year round. They germinate under a wide range of temperatures and grow best when daytime temps stay below 75 F. Some of the fastest maturing varieties can he harvested within three weeks from planting. Check the individual seed packet or catalog to see whether a variety performs best in spring, summer, fall, or winter.
Radishes should be directly seeded into the soil. With a wide range of sizes, reference the individual seed packet for plant spacing. To protect the family from radish resentment, be sure to succession plant small amounts of radish seed at a time.
Much like other root crops, radishes require loose soil with plenty of organic matter. Heavy clay soil will stunt growth and yield small, deformed radishes. Provide consistent moisture levels from direct seeding to harvest. Radishes grown with inconsistent soil moisture will harden their skins when dry and split or crack once water is applied again. Radishes grown under excessive heat or left in the ground too long may become pithy and hot to taste, over-contributing to their anti-congestive properties. Under these conditions, radishes may also begin to bolt, or develop flowers. Luckily, the flowers are also edible and make a beautiful and tasty addition to any salad.
Every part of the radish plant is edible. Farmers can market them as whole bunches, just the roots, just the greens, just the flowers, as value added products, or even grown as microgreens. When storing radishes, it is best to store the greens separately from the roots.
If you’ve purchased a seed pack in the last five years, dust them off and give them a chance. The quick to mature crop will tide you over while you wait for the longer maturing crops.
