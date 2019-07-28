If You Go

Tickets for the “Grand Finale: Farm-to-Table Gala Dinner” are $75 to $125. The event, 5-8 p.m. (with dinner served at 6 p.m.), is being held at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace, 1 Heartwood Circle, Abingdon (moved from an earlier announced location). For more, call 276-623-5266 or 276-492-2400.