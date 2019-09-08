If You Go

» What: 70th annual Washington County Fair

» When: Monday, Sept. 9 – Saturday, Sept. 14; all music shows at 8 p.m.

» Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Drive, Abingdon, Va.

» Admission: $10

» Info: 276-628-6233 or 276-628-6222

» Also: Aside from music the fair has many events, including livestock shows, carnival rides, exhibits, arts & crafts and more. For the full schedule, go to www.washcofair.com.

Lineup

» Monday, Sept. 9:

James Barker Band

» Tuesday, Sept. 10:

The Church Sisters

» Wednesday, Sept. 11:

Cody Johnson

» Thursday, Sept. 12:

Brent Cobb

» Friday, Sept. 13:

Confederate Railroad

» Saturday, Sept. 14:

Restless Heart