Even in winter, Roan Mountain yields up a treasure trove of natural splendor for those willing to put forth a little extra effort. To celebrate that fact, the 13th annual Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists Rally will offer a full day of nature hikes, presentations and programs on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.
This year’s rally will focus on the venerated naturalist John Muir, mountain medicine and ongoing conservation efforts. Programs will be presented by the stewardship director of the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, the park manager for Cumberland Trail State Park and State Scenic Trail, and a local expert on medicinal plants and herbs.
Herbalist presentation
Michelle Bouton, a Tennessee native who has found a little “peace on Earth” at her home in the mountains of Unicoi County, Tennessee, will present the morning program on “Medicinal Plants of the Roan Highlands” at 10:30 a.m.
This will be her first time at a rally. “I’m very excited to meet with groups like this because it’s like finding more members of my (plant-loving) tribe,” she said.
Bouton, who recently turned 50, holds a master’s degree in acupuncture and herbal medicine. She is the owner of both the Appalachian Acupuncture clinic in Johnson City, Tennessee, as well as the HERBalachia school. One of her main aspirations is to balance her herbal teachings between safe encouragement of herbal use and good land stewardship.
“My training is in Chinese medicine, so I hold a master’s degree in acupuncture and herbalism, but it was all Chinese herbal studies,” Bouton explained. “I started feeling silly ordering herbs from halfway around the world when we have such amazing biodiversity in East Tennessee.”
Bouton plans to make her presentation as hands-on and interactive as possible. Attendees will be able to smell and taste some teas and tinctures to become better acquainted with some of the plants Bouton will be discussing.
“I will be focusing on the top few herbs growing in the area that I feel will be most beneficial for use as medicine,” she said. “We will be smelling and tasting a few herbal preparations such as elderberry syrup and cherry bark cough syrup.”
Bouton said that she loves teaching people about plants growing in their back yard that can be used for health. “We may try some pine needle and juniper berry tea, just for fun,” she said. “It’s great to boost Vitamin C, and juniper is a great antibacterial herb.”
Bouton also noted that while wildcrafting is terribly exciting and romantic, there is definitely a safety aspect to it that must be respected. “There are a few things in life, like learning to dance or do yoga, that you really need a live, hands-on instructor to get you started safely,” she said. “For example, one of the basic rules of foraging is not to gather plants near a railroad or around power lines due to pesticides sprayed there. This makes perfect sense, but until someone points that out to you, you might not think of it.”
Bouton shared that her dream is to nourish the herbalist and herb-growing community in East Tennessee and to create a network enabling clinics to be stocked with medicinal herbs grown by local farmers. She invites people to attend the upcoming rally to learn more details.
Pictorial program
Marquette Crockett, SAHC stewardship director, will present “No Place Like Roan” at 9:30 a.m. The SAHC has worked for the past 45 years to protect the landscapes, resources and habitats of some of the region’s majestic mountains.
Crockett joined SAHC in 2014. Before her work with SAHC, she worked for more than 10 years as a wildlife biologist, including managing high elevation spruce-fir, open areas and wetlands in Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in West Virginia. She facilitates the Conservancy’s Roan Stewardship Program and serves as the primary land steward on SAHC-owned preserves in Roan Mountain.
Crockett will present a pictorial program ranging from family farms to sky islands as she discusses how SAHC is working to conserve the hidden gems of the Roan in the face of large-scale environmental threats.
Focus on John Muir
Bob Fulcher will speak at 11:30 a.m. on “John Muir’s Forgotten Travels On and Around the Roan.” Fulcher began his work with Tennessee State Parks in 1976. He has been park manager for Cumberland Trail State Park and State Scenic Trail for the past 20 years. He has worked as an advocate for the documentation and presentation of traditional culture, arts and oral history. He is a recipient of the Botkin Award by the American Folklore Society, the Governor’s Award in the Arts and a National Heritage Fellowship awarded in 2019 by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Fulcher will speak about Muir, the preeminent American wilderness advocate and nature writer, who visited the Roan in 1898 but never publicly shared the story. Muir’s observations and beautiful commentary were recorded in letters and his journal. In 1998, Fulcher first published Muir’s letters from his visit to the area. He also worked at that time to celebrate the centennial of Muir’s visit.
After the morning programs, afternoon hikes are planned that will focus on the Roan’s high-elevation grassy balds, trailside heath communities and animal signs/wildlife tracking.
Other offerings
Winter Rally Director Richard Broadwell, 49, said he is excited that this year’s event will be able to offer another interesting mix of speakers for the morning portion of the program.
Topics will include a highlight of recent conservation success around Roan Mountain, medicinal plants of the southern Appalachians and a historical overview of John Muir’s visit to Roan Mountain back in 1898, Broadwell said.
“Following lunch, in addition to guiding some fun outdoor hikes around the Roan area, we’re offering up the possibility of an indoor discussion of conservation management of Gray’s lily and other rare plants around Roan,” he added. Foster Levy, professor emeritus at ETSU, will conduct the discussion.
“As in years past, the Winter Rally should be a nice break for anyone in the midst of a little mid-winter cabin fever,” Broadwell said.
For a complete schedule and registration information, visit the FORM website at friendsofroanmtn.org.
The day’s activities are free to members of the sponsoring Friends of Roan Mountain organization. Activities are open to the general public for $10. Fees will be waived for those joining the FORM group on the day of the event. FORM yearly dues are $20 for individuals, $10 for students and $30 for families.
