WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Carter Eternal shuffled down a long-gone go-kart track that now resembles a scary scene in a horror flick.
Old tires ring the track’s edge while overgrown weeds, brush and bushes creep out of concrete crevices.
“We’ve got sliders and jumper-outers. And the bushes come alive at night,” said Eternal, 46, of Wytheville.
“But, if you find a go-kart ghost,” Eternal said with a laugh, “that may be a new thing. We’d have every paranormal team in the country down here.”
Eternal is a multi-artist — playing music, painting and drawing tattoos — and all that experience factors into the frighteningly fun aspect of Helheim, which takes its name from a land where Vikings go when they die.
“We don’t have what everybody else has,” Eternal said.
In this post-apocalyptic world, you’ll find dead carcasses swinging in the hallways and shifty halls that appear dark and dangerous.
You won’t see clowns.
But you will find silicone bodies with blood and hear the sound of crashing barrels.
“It’s terrifying,” Eternal promised. “It’s basically 10 years after the nuclear holocaust — how people would survive and how they would be living.”
This marks the second season for Helheim, located on the north end of Wytheville at the old Galewinds amusement park. At this site, go-karts once buzzed through the 1990s, just off I-81’s Exit 77.
“We’ve changed 50% of the inside. We’ve redone the whole basement,” said Jock Songer, 32, one of Helheim’s operators. “And it’s a story that builds from the beginning to the very end.”
That story starts with a bird sanctuary and what Eteranal calls “some human barbecuing.”
Later in the tour, a girl comes after visitors with a saw.
Many of the actors at Helheim, like Eternal, got their start at other haunted houses, including the nearby Major Graham Mansion, about a half-hour away in Wythe County.
“We do things different,” said Songer, who lives in Bland, Virginia. “But we scare people. That’s the only thing we have in common with everybody else.”
