BRISTOL, Va. — Tony Rodefer ain’t seen her.

But his staff has witnessed visions of a ghostly girl, who allegedly lost her life at a Lee Highway house built in 1904.

“Everybody keeps saying it’s a small girl,” Rodefer said. “And she looks like she’s about anywhere from 6 to 8 years old. And I’ve had several actors who won’t work up there at the house. And some have actually left. They just say that there’s too much for them.”

That house is the popular Haunted Holler, where ghostly thrills shower spectators.

“There’s been reports of three deaths at the house,” Rodefer said.

“As far as the little girl, she appears upstairs in the two different bedrooms, and she appears on the backyard area and once on the front porch,” Rodefer said. “You just get cold chills. You get goose bumps when you walk in those rooms. You just feel a presence of something.”

Haunterd Holler annually attracts about 2,000 people for the haunted house plus paintball on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia.

Folks come for the bats and the blood, the guts and the gore, said Rodefer, the 53-year-old owner of the Haunted Holler.

Here, Rodefer is surrounded by painted-face actors — 21, in all — with a crop of props.

“The verbiage this year is ‘We’ll take your soul,’” Rodefer said. “We’ll say stuff like, ‘Come on out so we can take your soul tonight.’”

Never mind that.

Why do people come here?

“I think it’s the adrenalin rush,” Rodefer said. “It’s really like a rollercoaster. You’re there to get scared. You know you’re going to get scared. It’s the long drop or the big loop of a rollercoaster. You know its coming. You just don’t know when.”

