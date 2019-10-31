ABINGDON, Va. — Watch out for the painted face of Madison Childress.

“I love scaring people and having fun,” said Childress, 18. “And after we do the scares, we sometimes go and meet the people that we scare.”

By day, Childress is a student at Virginia High School in Bristol.

But, by night, she’s a zombie at the Zombie Apocalypse off Wyndale Road on the outskirts of Abingdon.

Haunted Forest

Aline Backes (right) applies zombie makeup to Madison Childress before a nightly zombie scare at 16253 Wyndale Road in Abingdon.

Often, Childress likes to meet her victims.

“It’s funny because, afterwards, you go up to them and go, ‘Hey! That was me!’ and they’re like, ‘No,’ and you’re like, “Yeah, it was.’”

Now in its fourth year, the Zombie Apocalypse spans eight acres of tombstones, trails and terror.

The site includes a make-believe cave.

Nearby, you’ll see the “Toxic Zone,” where a barrel looks like it’s glowing.

“And then we got granny’s house,” said the attraction’s Erik Blankenship, 46. “We have a strobe light in it. And, on both ends, we’ll have zombies. And, inside, we’ll have Little Red, tearing granny apart.”

A military veteran, Blankenship doubles as a zombie and bodyguard at this site. And he draws from his experiences of working at a haunted house in Chicago.

Haunted Forest

Erik Blankenship is ready to scare the daylights out of patrons.
Haunted Forest

Paris DeRaps performs in the haunted cave.

“Here, you’re actually down with the zombies,” Blankenship said. “You’re in amongst the zombies coming from every direction. And it has more of that fear factor, when you’re down and amongst them.”

This woodsy attraction has grown bigger each year, said its owner, Aline Backes, 67.

“It’s a haunted attraction,” Backes said. “It’s more like a haunted woods. We have props all over the place.”

Like tombstones.

“And it’s geared to family entertainment,” said Backes, an artist. “Some nights, we’re so full we don’t even get a break to breathe.”

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments