Calendar spotlights region’s birds

Looking for a Christmas gift for the bird enthusiast on your list? The Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of Tennessee Ornithological Society, also known as Elizabethton Bird Club, is once again selling its annual calendar. The 2020 calendar features a photograph of a male scarlet tanager, one of the most vibrant birds to be found in the region. Featuring more than 80 full-color photographs, the calendar sells for $15 and can be mailed for an additional $2. For more information, email ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.