Bird Calendar

The Lee & Lois Herndon Chapter of Tennessee Ornithological Society is selling its 2020 calendar for $15 each. All proceeds are used to support birding opportunities and bird-related causes in Northeast Tennessee. The calendar’s pages feature more than 80 full-color photographs of area birds taken by club members, including common favorites and some not-so-common visitors. The front cover features a stunning photograph of a vibrant male scarlet tanager.

The chapter has produced a yearly calendar since 2011. Other birds featured on past covers have included white-breasted nuthatch, rose-breasted grosbeak, prairie warbler, Blackburnian warbler, Canada warbler, Cape May warbler and chestnut-backed chickadee.

If you’re interested in obtaining a calendar, contact ahoodedwarbler@aol.com by email or send a message via Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ahoodedwarbler. Calendars can be mailed to any destination in the United States for an additional charge of $2 for shipping and postage.