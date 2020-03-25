Bands typically tour when a new album hits the market. So it was to go with Fireside Collective.
Last Friday, the band issued its latest album, “Elements.”
Tomorrow, Friday, March 27, Fireside Collective was scheduled to appear at the Down Home in Johnson City. But first, Fireside Collective was going to be in Florida on Friday and on tour, when band member Joe Cicero called.
“That is correct, but we are not,” said Cicero, 30, from his home in Johnson City. “Looking pretty rough and uncertain right now.
Like everyone else on the road and scheduled to perform in concert in the area — and in all of America as of late — the show has been postponed. When COVID-19 — the now-infamous coronavirus — struck, the touring life for musical acts paused.
“I think everything between now and May have been canceled,” said Cicero, an East Tennessee State University graduate.
Alas, that includes their Down Home show. However, plans may be afoot for Fireside Collective to livestream concerts.
“It’s hard to say,” Cicero, the band’s guitarist, said. “When we play live shows, the set we play, there’s a lot of improvisation. It depends on the venue — whether it’s a sit-down venue or a raging festival. Anyway, we’re going to figure it out with the streaming of live stuff.”
Fireside Collective has already begun to stream certain forms of band content live. In lieu of a tour to propel the release of their album, they gathered on Friday in Asheville, North Carolina, and looked to social media manna in Facebook.
“We’re having a listen to the album through Facebook Live,” Cicero said. “People can ask us questions, which obviously we wouldn’t be able to do during a live show.”
Such a thing could expand the nature of a live concert.
“Yes, it would,” Cicero said. “We’re all navigating it now. Everybody’s doing livestreaming now.”
Indeed, from international superstar Garth Brooks to Bristol’s JP Parsons, streaming live music content quickly became the norm upon the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
“We’re in some talks with a production company in Asheville for something like a festival,” Cicero said. “We’ll all figure it out some way.”
Meanwhile, Fireside Collective eagerly presents their new album to the public. With “Elements,” they expand on their ever-expandable sound, from which they are based in progressive bluegrass.
“Man, the last album, it was a little bit rushed. We didn’t have enough time in the studio. I wish I could do it again,” Cicero said. “When I listen to this one, I don’t think that at all. There’s a few jams. They’re improvisational.”
Cicero referenced tunes “Winding Road Reprise” and “Waiting for Tennessee.”
“With ‘Waiting for Tennessee,’ we ran through it five or 10 times, and they’re all completely different,” Cicero said. “The harmonies are great on that one.”
Taut vocal harmonies stand among Fireside Collective’s strong points as a band.
“There are layers to that song,” Cicero said. “You can’t get it in just one listen.”
Multiple layers best describes the individuals in Fireside Collective. Each member comes from a different background in music. Blended as bluegrass, flavors spice their foundation, which leads to their distinctive style.
“The reason we called our album ‘Elements’ is that the five of us all come from different musical backgrounds,” Cicero said. “Carson (White), our bass player, is into Toto. Alex (Genova), our banjo player, is into jazz. Jesse (Iaquinto), our mandolin player, is into the Beatles and the Grateful Dead. Tommy (Maher), our Dobro player, came from the blues. I like hip-hop. I like heavy metal and country music.”
Somehow, Fireside Collective makes it work. In forging a cohesive and affecting style from so many moving parts, they manage something difficult. In rising to the forefront of America’s progressive bluegrass chain as a barnstorming band of considerable merit, they manage the phenomenal.
Now amid an unsettled landscape, in COVID-19 Fireside Collective attempts to navigate uncharted terrain.
“Everybody’s life has changed,” Cicero said. “Man, the time for innovation is now.”
Purchase “Elements” and reference the band’s announcements of pending livestreamed concerts at www.firesidecollectiveband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.