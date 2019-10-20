ABINGDON, Va. — Brett LaGue paints plein aire.
And that means this artist from Fincastle, Virginia, ventures outdoors with oils and acrylics, reaching for colorful heights.
All of which is now on display in Abingdon, Virginia, at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics through Nov. 30.
To be good, says gallery owner Dean Barr, plein aire painting requires speed and accuracy while out in the field, producing paintings outside among the elements.
And you must be ever-mindful of changing light.
Like LaGue.
No matter the size, this artist typically brings a painting to fruition in two hours or less.
That means employing broad brush strokes, with a great knowledge of color mixing on the palate.
“Each of my paintings I desire to be a combination, of its creative record, the story of its visual content and an interaction between both of these elements and the viewer,” LaGue says in an artist’s statement.
LaGue offers images that are unrefined in image detail yet still compelling.
In turn, the artist has won a string of awards, including 2018’s Best use of color for Artists on Location Plein Air in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a 2017 award for second place overall, South Peak Plein Air in Roanoke, Virginia.
The artist is an honors graduate in graphic design and illustration from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.
For over 25 years, he has exhibited paintings across the United States in numerous solo and group presentations, art festivals and plein air competitions.
His art has also been included in national juried exhibitions in Virginia, Georgia, California, Illinois, and Baton Rouge.
“My drawings and paintings are influenced by the color, texture and energy of the landscape,” he says in an artist’s statement. “They also embody an all-at-once taking in of the world,” he says in a statement. “It is about being in a state heightened awareness, like in the midst of a crowd surrounded by sounds, light, colors, smells and patterns as bodies move through space.”
Waterworks” is slated to be celebrated with a reception and demonstration of technique by LaGue on Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m., in The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, 152 E. Main St. in Abingdon, Virginia.
“Waterworks” will hang and be offered for sale through Nov. 30 at the gallery, housed in the Greenway Trigg Building, located in the heart of Abingdon’s Main Street historic district. For more, call 276-628-1486.
