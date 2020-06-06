Weather Alert

...PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... PATCHY AREAS OF FOG, WITH SOME AREAS BECOMING RATHER DENSE, WILL DEVELOP THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. THE DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. WHEN TRAVELING, DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR A SUDDEN DROP IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND USE YOUR LOW BEAM WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THE DENSE FOG. THE FOG WILL LARGELY DISSIPATE BETWEEN 8 AND 9 AM EDT.