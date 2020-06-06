Faith is the engine that empowers love, joy, peace—all of the fruits of the Spirit. But does understanding faith ever seem elusive to you? And just when you think you understand it and God’s response to our faith, does it seem to evaporate into thin air? And then, do you wonder if you ever had faith at all?
A woman living in the Knoxville area fell and broke her arm.
Because she had a sweet, simple faith, she followed the instructions in James 5:14. She called her pastor and asked him to come to anoint her with oil and to pray for God’s healing for her.
Once her pastor had done so, he asked if she would like a ride to the hospital. She gave him a smile and declined his offer. No, she didn’t need to go to a doctor. She was simply sure that Abba would heal her.
And He did.
I feel confident of the veracity of this story because I heard it from the pastor himself.
This whole incident left me puzzled. Was she exercising wisdom here? Shouldn’t she have used her head and gone to the hospital to get the bone set? And why haven’t other people who seemed to pray with faith and who even had countless people united in faithful prayer with them not been blessed with healing?
We’re told in Hebrews 11:1 that “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (KJV) But I like Ney Bailey’s definition: “Faith is taking God at His word.”
When reading through the accounts in the rest of Hebrews 11, we see people basing their actions on what God said. “If God said it, then it’s true.”
One of the really challenging aspects of faith is that in order to act faithfully one must believe first. But the best way to grow in faith is to act in faith!
Seems like a conundrum.
So perhaps it makes more sense if we think of acting faithfully as relying on God to do the same.
If I need intervention from God of any kind — healing, financial deliverance, repair of a relationship — what should I focus on? God, or my problem?
The human response is to focus on the problem: God, if You don’t fix this, I might die!
But what if I focus on God instead? God, You are bigger than all of my problems. What do You want to do through this trial of mine?
Whether we ask for a wet fleece or a dry one, instantaneous healing or a skilled physician to cure what ails us, the miracle is not in the method, but in the Maker.
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net
