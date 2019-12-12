ABINGDON — Sweat poured like snow at the North Pole inside the studio of Highlands Ballet on Saturday afternoon.
Music played loudly, dancers danced soundly and Deanna Cole-Roberts looked upon the scene quite proudly.
“Aren’t they wonderful?” said Cole-Roberts, Highlands Ballet founder and co-artistic director.
Well underway, the rank and file from Highlands Ballet prepared for their showcasing of “The Nutcracker.” Set to stage on Saturday and Sunday at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia, “The Nutcracker” features a mix of classical ballet and old-fashioned Christmas tradition.
“It’s synonymous with Christmas,” said Deirdre Cole, Highlands Ballet co-artistic director. “You can create magic.”
Amid the magic, dancers Ainsley Dunning and Sara Beth Jolly rested just outside the studio in costume on break while other dancers danced. Dunning portrays a couple of roles, including that of the Snow Queen. Jolly plays the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“It always puts me in the Christmas spirit,” said Jolly, 16.
Snug in their cream-colored pointed shoes, they stood near a Christmas tree. Its decorations sparkled in colors of silvery red and piney green.
“I love the tradition of ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Dunning, 15. “We do it almost every year. It’s magical to do, something that’s been around for so long and will be here after we’re gone.”
Just then, about 10 dancers gathered in a circle. Heads bowed, they appeared to be ensconced in prayer, but no.
“One … two … three!” they said in unison. “NUTCRACKER!”
Mary McCroskey strode by.
“I play several roles,” said McCroskey, 16. “I love ‘The Nutcracker’ and look forward to it every year. I love the music, all of the different characters.”
Moments later, Deirdre Cole called for everyone to gather in the studio.
“Are y’all ready?” Cole said. “All right, hurry, kiddos!”
Music started. From the top, thus began “The Nutcracker” sans audience. Pomp met circumstance as each dancer performed as if for family, friends and fans of the beloved ballet.
Dunning as the Snow Queen entered. Fellow dancers hugged three of the studio’s walls as she commanded the floor.
“I love the way she enters,” Dunning said beforehand. “She runs across the stage by herself. It’s the first time the audience sees her.”
Regally elegant, Dunning as the Snow Queen danced to meet the majesty of the music.
“And that is probably the most beautiful music in ‘The Nutcracker,’” Cole-Roberts said. “It grabs you. It’s just breathtaking.”
In keeping with her name and role, Jolly as the Sugar Plum Fairy smiled throughout. She pirouetted with equal parts precision and nobility.
“It’s every little girl’s dream, to be the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Jolly said beforehand. “It is not hard at all to lose yourself in the role. You forget how challenging the steps are.”
Cole did not forget. During the arduous rehearsal, she vigorously clapped her hands and pointed up, down, to the sides and otherwise by way of offering pinpoint direction to the dancers. They responded in kind.
Even through the rivulets of sweat, art shined through.
“It’s the essence of it,” Cole said of the artful nature of “The Nutcracker.” “If you’re not creating art, you’re not creating anything the audience wants to see. I try to balance the costumes onstage. I try to balance the colors onstage.”
For instance, the Snow Queen’s costume. The whitest of white, it shimmers in the midst of waves of reds and greens, silvers and golds in “The Nutcracker.”
“Oh,” Cole said, “it’s just purity. It’s crystalline.”
A carousel of color, “The Nutcracker” as staged by Highlands Ballet coincides with the largesse of Christmas. In abundance, much that’s gifted materializes as joy that’s received.
“Oh my gosh,” Cole-Roberts said, “it’s almost Christmas!”
