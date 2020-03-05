Spring could soon be in your step with some March madness and great fun at local state parks. Here’s a look at what’s being offered in March as the weather ripens, along with the foliage of the Mountain Empire:
Hungry Mother State Park
Marion, Virginia, 276-781-7400
» March 22, 3 p.m., “Amphibians,” and 4 p.m., “Amphibian Hike.”
From frogs to salamanders, Hungry Mother State Park is full of amphibious friends. Learn about these native amphibians from Virginia Tech Herpetology Professor Kevin Hamed, who was a longtime professor at Virginia Highlands Community College. Then take an easy hike (4 p.m.) to see what creatures might be around. Meet at the Discovery Center. The hike ventures into the marsh of Hungry Mother Lake to see some of the park’s most elusive creatures. Wear shoes that can get dirty or wet. Free.
Natural Tunnel State Park
Duffield, Virginia, 276-940-2674
» March 7, 5:30 p.m., “Frog Frenzy.”
Join park interpreters on a walk to listen to the sounds of spring, the call of the frogs. Discover the various frog species found at the park and learn about their specific frog call that is unique to each species. Wear shoes and clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty. Feel free to bring a flashlight; the park will have some on hand. Meet at the Stock Creek Recreation Area. Free.
» March 9, 7 p.m., “Full Moon Hike.”
Enjoy a guided hike for 1.2 miles to the park’s gazebo by following a semi moderate trail. Sturdy hiking shoes and a flashlight are recommended. Dress for the weather. Meet at the Blockhouse Parking Lot. Free
» March 14, 6:30 p.m., “Salamander Meander.”
Find out what makes salamanders so unique with an interpreter as you go on an adventure to find salamanders. Wear shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Meet at the Stock Creek Recreation Area. Free.
» March 21, 9 a.m., “First Day of Spring Bird Walk.”
Join bird park interpreters and celebrate the beginning of spring with a bird walk throughout the park. Meet at the Blockhouse Parking Lot. Free.
» March 22, 2 p.m., “Declaring Independence on the Frontier: Backwoods Patriots and the Outbreak of the Revolutionary War.”
Settlers on the Appalachian frontier were caught up in the struggle against Britain, long before winning important victories in the Southern Campaign. During this presentation, Michael Lynch will examine backwoodsmen’s relationship with the American Revolution from the time of the Intolerable Acts to the outbreak of war with the Cherokees in 1776. Free. (Meet at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center, which operates as a satellite park of Natural Tunnel State Park and is located at 371 Technology Trail Lane in Duffield, Virginia.)
Warriors’ Path State Park
Kingsport, Tennessee, 423-239-8531
» March 7, 1-4 p.m., “Weed Wrangle: Garlic Mustard Pull.”
Garlic mustard plants choke out native wildflowers and kill rare butterflies. Yet garlic mustard is easy to control without using any special tools or toxic herbicides, if you start early in the season. Come dressed for the weather, and be prepared for a short walk to the weed-pulling location. Meet at 1 p.m. at the park’s pool parking Lot then carpool to the worksite.
» March 17, 7 p.m., “Sunset Hike.”
Meet at the pool parking lot then carpool to the trailhead for a “Sunset Hike.” Be sure to wear comfortable hiking shoes, bring water and be prepared for the elements during this activity at dusk as the hike roams over the bluffs overlooking Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.