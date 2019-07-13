Yes, writing is hard work. If you don’t think so, try it sometime. Especially if you know that people will read it, love it, hate it, talk about it, ignore it, and (possibly even) have their lives changed in some way by it.
No, I’m not just talking about writing my column. I’m talking about what you write. Everything you write.
Our spoken words are fleeting, momentarily heard before they vanish into thin air.
Ah, but when we write, we write to generations yet unborn. In today’s e-world, you can be pretty sure that even your most steamy texts and gossipy Facebook posts will outlast you on this Earth. (Yes, we should all be mindful of what we write. No, not frightened. Mindful.)
There is no perfect way to write. Just. Write. Keep it simple. Keep it true. The real you. From the heart.
But what about those of us who don’t feel we write well? I most assuredly don’t always write well. In fact, when I read this column each week in the newspaper I virtually always see things I feel I could have written better. But I do always strive to write the truth as I see it. And I always, always write with passion.
If we choose, any of us can take 10 seconds to jot down a little note of kindness to the significant others in our lives. If we love people, it’s easy. Our passion leads us. As a child, some of my fondest memories are when my parents and I used to slip little notes beneath each other’s pillows during the day, to be read as we lay down our heads at night. Those words, penned (or penciled) once upon a magical time remain forever cherished in my heart and mind. The notes were long ago lost, but the love behind them only grows, as time marches on. Do the same with your family.
Write nice things on Facebook posts and social media. Refuse to join the many who write the usual gossip, and you will be read and respected all the more, not less.
Write (yes, even texting is a form of writing) humorous little blurbs of nonsense to your friends. Just. Write.
I have a handwritten letter that was once quickly penned on a battlefield. The grammar and punctuation, even if graded with extreme leniency, might do well to earn a grade of D. Yet that same letter receives a unanimous A plus for its truth told with passion. The letter is to my grandmother from my father, a few days after he landed at Normandy. Offer me a million dollars for it. Go ahead. Try $10 million. Try to give me the world for it. You already know my answer. I’m sure he never knew his simple, true, heartfelt words would someday be so treasured.
If you have children or grandchildren, write them on their terms and within their world. Yes, learn to text, my fellow old timers. It may be the only way to get your grandchildren to write you these days. Don’t worry so much about their syntax, style and grammar. Don’t be that Texting Grammar Nazi (and only wind up discouraging us all). Be open to the passion and truth with which they write, not so much “all the other”. In the end, all the other matters far less (yes, you heard that from a public school teacher who teaches writing daily).
Again. Just. Write. It’s good for you. It’s good for us all.
And when you write, write the truth with passion. Nothing in the known Universe beats the truth with passion. Tyrants fear such a thing most of all. As do all bullies. As do all those who promote what’s bad in this world. The long ago writ words, “The pen is mightier than the sword,” still ring as true as ever.
And when you write … write the very best you can. No, I ain’t a-talkin’ Granny Good Grammar and Polly Perfect Punctuation.
I’m talkin’ write with passion. And don’t forget compassion. Yes, one can be honest and kind at the same time. Those among us whom we respect the most do it as a way of life.
Write as if the whole world is actually going to read what you write. Because if you write with truth and passion … eventually it just might.