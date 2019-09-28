One of the greatest things we can teach our children is how to honor loved ones and family members who pass on before us. And if the deceased happens to be estranged from their children and other family members (yes, such a thing can happen to any of us), then we need to teach that there is always hope of reconciliation, even from beyond the grave. Indeed, we never teach better than when we teach that love is stronger even than death, itself. The following is a letter I wrote to the family of a friend. I was unable to attend the funeral, so I penned the following words to the family of the deceased.
“I am writing these words with the hopes that they may do you good. Some of you know me. Some of you don’t. I graduated THS with _____. Over the many ensuing years, on and off, I have kept up with him, especially over the last year and a half. It is to that last year and a half to which I’d like to speak.
“As you who loved him knew so well, _____’s mind worked differently than that of many people. His brain may have literally been “wired” differently, for whatever various reasons. I am convinced it was. And many of you will feel the same, I’m sure. He could be profoundly unaware of the pain and sorrow some of his past actions caused others. As many of you know, he simply “reacted” in action to a lot of things out of anger, apparently without being able to think through what all his actions might bring forth.
“He asked me to pray with him on my last visit, when I came dressed as Santa this past Christmas. I bowed my head with him. I said nothing. But it was one of the most heartfelt prayers I’ve ever heard in my entire life. He prayed for forgiveness of how he’d hurt those he loved. Yes, he did that. But much more than that, he literally named you all, one by one, who read these words. “God, please look out for them, would you, please?” I honestly dare say he didn’t leave anyone out who will be reading these words. In fact, I’m sure he included many who will not.
“He would talk, incessantly, as many of you know, about his high school football glory days. His mind seemed quite fixated and lost in that time and place. And he grew paranoid, at times, thinking “someone” was out to get him. And he believed his motorcycle was parked outside the nursing home. And he would forget his leg was gone and try to stand up. Things like that.
“Yet when his eyes grew bright and the unseen demons that haunted his mind would leave for a brief moment, his thoughts would run to you all, those he once loved, and whom he loved still. I promise you. All of you. He would tell me about you … and it was always something good. He would laugh and smile … then his eyes grew dark and it would all fade again.
“I know he loved you all. I am as sure of that as I am of anything in this world. Once when I brought him a THS Viking hat (which the nurses later told me he slept in), his eyes grew bright and he asked me, “Ben, if we love somebody, does that love stay here on Earth with them, even after we die and go on to heaven?” I told him I truly believed that it did.
“I truly believe that _____’s love is with you now, all of you, even as you read these words. I hope you can feel it now, at least a little. Yes, he had trouble showing his love. But, then, so do all of us in this life, to some degree or another, at some time or another. I can guarantee you that he loved all of you, as best he knew how, as best he could, given his mind and circumstances. And that’s all any of us can hope to do. Peace and love to you all.”
