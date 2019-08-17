“You can’t always get what you want,” sang the Rolling Stones. “But if you try sometime, you might find … you get what you need.”
As a school teacher, if I could name just two things that today’s children “lack” (besides adequate time outside in nature, which might come in a close third) it would be the perseverance to keep going … and the resiliency to bounce back from things when they go badly. There may be no character traits more important toward living a meaningful life.
Like virtually everything that parents and caregivers teach children, we do it best by our “example,” not by our words. Children learn from what they see us “do,” much more than from what they hear us say.
When I find a child who lacks the qualities of perseverance and resiliency, it worries me far, far more than whatever they may score on their academic tests (which are, by the way, pretty much meaningless for predicting a meaningful life).
I will tell you briefly about two young children I once taught.
Susie’s parents gave her virtually everything she wanted, including her way. No, her family wasn’t rich economically. But you can be as poor as dirt and still spoil your child.
I don’t even need to tell you more about Susie. You can imagine enough, yourself. You’ve seen such children. In fact, God forbid, you may have been one, yourself. If so, please, please, please try to rear your children to “work” for what they get. To be persistent. And to be resilient when bad things happen (as bad things will do).
No, don’t ever make children work for your love. Give them love unconditionally. Give them love even when they fail. When they’re lazy. When they’re mean. When they’re foolish. Love should never be “earned.”
But don’t do things for them that they can do for themselves. And don’t give them a lot of material things. Yes, it will spoil them. How often? Try 100% of the time.
Unlike Susie, to whom high academic grades in school came quite easily, Anthony’s strengths were a bit different. He was diagnosed early on with an attention deficit disorder and a reading disability. Oh, man, how both of those learning differences put together can become the kiss of death in a standard school classroom. Unless … the child has a teacher that makes “accommodations” for the way such a child learns (which all good teachers do).
Yes, Anthony met some folk along the way who made him feel “dumb.” This, however, did not derail him. Not one iota. He was much too persistent and resilient; traits he learned from watching his dear mother. Though she was handicapped by poverty and a lack of formal education herself, Anthony’s mother “lived” persistence and resilience to the max every day of her life, right in front of her son. I saw it firsthand. I still marvel at it. I will forever honor such souls.
Anthony did well to be a C student all the way through school. Yet he was constantly encouraged by his mother (yes, I want a monument for her) to stay involved in many extra-curricular activities (sports, music, Scouting, etc.). In these “beyond the classroom” activities, Anthony often found himself at his best.
Oh, by the way, Anthony now owns his own residential contracting business in another state, with several people working for him. And for what it’s worth, he brings in about as much dough in one week as I make in a year teaching. Yes, he does “good” with his money, too … giving to social causes of his choice, including to his “old” teacher back in Bristol, to help provide opportunities for needy, hard-working, persistent, resilient young souls (who will, in turn, “pass it on” again in some way to others someday).
Yes, I know what happened to Susie. No, it’s not good. And it won’t be for your child either, if they don’t learn persistence and resilience early along life’s way.
Persistence and resilience; teach them early to your children, my friends. And teach them in the best possible way; teach by the way you live.