Darrell Scott’s songs brand as postcards from the heart.
They’re substance for soul and for the mind. Chew upon them with care.
Sans band, Scott’s songs ease to the fore all the more. So it’ll go on Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City, when Scott performs solo.
“I do a lot of them. It’s mostly what I do,” said Scott, by phone from the road Monday morning near Columbus, Ohio en route to a show in Jamestown, New York. “What I like, I do whatever I think of.”
No set list. Scott reaches into his quiver, retrieves tunes of varying sharpness according to the night, then lofts them forth.
“Everything is kind of wide open,” he said.
Could be that Scott will reinterpret his own “Born to Fly,” which took mainstream country flight for Sara Evans. Perhaps he’ll offer his breathtaking “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” which Patty Loveless so achingly embraced.
“I flow with what strikes me, what happened in the world that day, what someone asked for — all of that informs the night,” Scott said.
Consequently, anticipate a one-of-a-kind performance in Johnson City.
“What will be in Johnson City that night will only be in Johnson City that night,” Scott said.
Poetic, actually. Lyrics often resonate as poetry. One can read and listen to the lyrics of Leonard Cohen. Likewise Hank Williams. Ditto Darrell Scott.
“Oh, I think they are (poetry),” Scott said. “More specifically, they’re how the world gets its poetry. It’s through songs. People use to recite poetry. Songs of the past 50 years or more, poetry has come through the lyrics. It is poetry for us.”
When performing with his bluegrass band, as Scott did during last month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, lyrics share the spotlight. Same goes when Scott performs with his full band. But when solo, he co-stars with the lyrics offered for the night.
“There’s no place to hide,” Scott said. “It’s the basics. It’s a dance with myself.”
A jukebox whose records have no seeming end, look for Scott’s quiver to expand generously in the coming year or so. Four records. Go ahead, read that again. Scott said that he has four records on the way in the foreseeable future. First up?
“I’ve done a Hank Williams sort of blues record,” Scott said. “That looks to be out first, first quarter of next year. It’s Hank Williams’ songs.”
Such as?
“‘Fool About You,’” Scott said. “Not many people know that one. The most familiar one, ‘Lost Highway.’ There’s a recitation, a Luke the Drifter ‘Men with Broken Hearts.’ A lot of people haven’t heard ‘California Zephyr.’”
Who knows? Perhaps he’ll offer ride on The Hillbilly Shakespeare’s “California Zephyr” in Johnson City.
Scott’s shows, whether solo or with a band, define as beautifully unpredictable. Take the time when he and his brothers were on stage outdoors at the Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City. Train tracks ran along Scott’s left side within a few feet of the stage. They were mid-song.
Suddenly, the howl of a train split the air. Arrival, imminent. Scott stopped, paused and listened. A tick and a tock of the second hand later, he launched into Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” You know its beginning: “I hear the train a comin’, it’s rollin’ around the bend…”
“That’s what I’m talking about,” Scott said. “I could have tossed a softball to that train. It was that close. Do ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ for gosh sakes! Propel the show forward. I hear that. I can’t help that.”
Scott paused. Perhaps to hear the whir and the whine of his tires layered to the road. Maybe to take mental note of a lyric sent to him as if from a generous cloud.
“It’s going to be a unique night in Johnson City,” Scott said.
