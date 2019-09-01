ABINGDON, Va. — Come dance the night away as the Highlands Community Services Developmental Services team hosts its annual dance for those with special needs, their guests and anyone else in the community who would like to attend. This year’s tropical-inspired theme will be set up as a Hawaiian luau.
The event includes dancing, a photo booth and beauty stations sponsored by Universal Companies — a local spa and wellness firm. “The beauty stations really add a special bonus layer to the event,” said Debra Rowe, HCS program manager. “The attendees get the chance to be pampered by getting their hair and makeup done, hand massages and their nails painted.”
Like most other dances, there will be a crowning of a prince and princess toward the end of the evening, along with other superlative-type awards that are handed out on an all-inclusive basis.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 3005 Linden Drive in Bristol, Virginia.
If you would like to attend or volunteer to help with this fun-filled evening, contact Debra Rowe at 276-623-8027 or drowe@highlandscsb.org. You may also register or purchase tickets online at the Eventbrite page: hcsfabulousformal2019.eventbrite.com. Formal attire is suggested but not required. The tickets are $12 to those not in the HCS program and includes entrance into the event and refreshments.
