CWM presents ‘Something About That Name’ and ‘The Names of God’ at Reynolds Memorial UMC on Oct. 19

BRISTOL, Va. — Most of us have three names — a first, middle, and a last.
Numerous names attach to God.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, Celebration Women’s Ministry presents “Something About That Name” and “The Names of God.” Set to commence at Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, the presentation includes a selection of music as well as a catered salad luncheon.
“He has a lot of names,” said Lori Grubb, who will speak on “The Names of God.”
Al’an Dyson presents “Something About That Name.”
“Those names are his character,” said Dyson.
Dyson sat beside Grubb in Reynolds’ fellowship hall on Wednesday afternoon. Scripture at their fingers and well upon their tongues, each spoke eagerly upon the topic of the multiplicity of God’s names.
“They all refer to different parts of his character,” Grubb said. “Al’an will sing a song that just mentions his name.”
Founded 20 years ago in Houston, Celebration Women’s Ministry now brands as a national organization. Chapters exist in such locales as Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia, Tennessee, and 25 in Texas.
“Celebration is a ministry called to love people like Jesus loves people,” Grubb said.
Julie Puckett introduced Celebration Women’s Ministry to Bristol. She’s president of the chapter at Reynolds Memorial. On Wednesday, she sat amid a semi-circle that included Dyson and Grubb.
“It’s amazing how full he is,” said Puckett of God. “We will never understand all of him.”
Nonetheless, various levels of understanding underscore the existence and mission statement of Celebration Women’s Ministry. As its name implies, its programs cater to women. On that note, all of women regardless of denomination or religious background or affiliation are invited to attend. Simply RSVP by Monday, Oct. 14.
“It’s a woman-to-woman ministry,” Puckett said. “It’s not just for salvation. This is an in-reach. It’s so the woman can be whole, and when she’s whole, she can reach out.”
Celebration embodies salvation, healing, and empathy. They draw upon Luke 4:18-19 for their vision.
“The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor,” goes the passage. “He has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.”
Celebration Women’s Ministry exist as an entity of empowerment. They aim to improve the lives of women while also emphasizing their love of God.
“We love the Lord,” Grubb said. “That’s our only claim to fame.”
And so, their forthcoming program spotlights God.
“It’s not about us. It’s not about our story,” Grubb said. “It’s about who he is. Anybody who knows God will be drawn to that. If you don’t know the Lord, you can learn about God. You will be accepted here. You will be loved here.”
More akin to a Sunday service at church, Celebration’s program next Saturday doubles as an opportunity for women to fellowship. No judgments. No impediments. Just a roomful of women and the Lord.
“Everybody’s uniting in Christ,” Dyson said. “I find great spiritual giving in the worship of Christ.”
Eagerness laced through and bounded from Puckett. She leaned forward, unclasped her hands, and smiled as if touched in the moment by the hands of the Lord.
“The presence of God is so strong when you get so many people together,” Puckett said. “It hits me,” she said as she snapped her fingers, “when I walk in the door.”
Above a doorway just behind where sat Puckett, Dyson, and Grubb, displays a sign in the fellowship hall at Reynolds. It reads: “Reach Up, Reach In, Reach Out.”
“That’s our slogan for the church,” Puckett said. “We reach up to the Lord. We reach up for direction, for transition, growth. And we reach out to others to turn them to the Lord.”
Grubb rocked to and fro in her chair. As Puckett spoke, an amen grin dawned on her face.
“And we have so much,” Grubb said. “We have an intense desire to serve. And no, we’re not sedate. We get excited.”
Manifested in numerous ways expected and perhaps otherwise, music provides one avenue through which jubilation will route. For one, Dyson sings. For another, everyone in attendance will be invited to sing.
Songs prepared include “He’ll Know My Name,” “His Name is Wonderful,” “Glorify His Name,” and an old hymn, “Oh, How I Know Jesus.”
“We always sing a children’s song, too,” Grubb said. “We’ll do ‘Jesus Loves Me.’”
No deep giveaways. However, during Grubb’s presentation, images projected via video will provide a significantly long list of names associated to God.
“It looks like the names are coming out of the clouds,” Grubb said. “People will be shouting his name. When those names are streaming at you on that screen, I think we’re going to overflow with love. Everybody will know who he is.”
That’s the point of this presentation by Celebration Women’s Ministry. Recognition of God in all his names occupies the core and the concept of the day’s event.
“Saying that name, singing that name, speaking that name — Jesus, brings such peace,” Grubb said.
Dyson interjected.
“It’s how we identify with God,” she said.
Grubb, from upon the edge of her seat, continued.
“We think we love our children,” she said, “but oh, God loves us more.”
At that, Puckett spoke up. In but two words, she encapsulated the event and the tenor that halos their inspiration.
“It’s glorious!” Puckett said.
