When we teachers are contemplating which individual student best deserves a citizenship award at year’s end, one of our deciding factors for choosing a worthy recipient is whether a child exemplifies humility in their daily dealings. We in education tend to feel that a strong sense of humility is an integral part of being a good citizen.
I came across a truly humble old soul while hiking at Sugar Hollow Park last week. He appeared to me to have seen about 75 summers. This gentleman was actually mountain biking the trails. No, I was not impressed by his speed on a mountain bike. But I was deeply touched by the genuine humility with which he spoke.
In this particular column I want to bring attention to such people; the humble, quiet, anonymous good folk among us. The ones you’ll never hear about. The ones who never make the news. The ones who never call attention to themselves. The ones who go through life like silent old trees — hidden deep in the forest, far from everyone’s view — living their lives away in utter anonymity, yet wise and humble beyond their years. Yet, they know it not.
Yes, we all know the “movers and shakers” of the world. The Trumps. The Clintons. The sports “heroes.” The entertainment “stars.”
Yet we are all, each and every one of us, an amazing assemblage of trillions of cells that happens to be deemed a single living organism at this particular time in this universe. Therefore, even the most anonymous among us can also do “great” things. The difference is that our daily good deeds will likely never be known. Our good deeds, in fact, are often done without another soul ever acknowledging them.
In virtually all human cultures, humility is a most-prized virtue. Yes, it’s true that the proud and mighty seem to more easily grab our immediate attention (and often our undying political and emotional allegiance). Yet arrogance always eventually falls, and falls big. To quote a man named Gandhi: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. Think of it — always.”
“The way of truth and love have always won.” How powerful those words — and how those who would have power over us fear them to no end. Indeed, if we are students of human history and behavior, we do well to remember them.
We all know humble people. And if you and I claim to be among them, we are likely not. Such is the “paradox” of humility. Truly humble people remain unaware that they are truly humble.
Oh, by the way, the gentleman’s name was Teddy Helton. I know very little else about him, other than he touched my life with decency, kindness and humility. Some of you who read these words might actually know him personally. Some might even be related to him. I just want us all to celebrate him, right alongside the countless other unknown souls out there who are very much like him: doing good in this world in apparent complete anonymity.
I hope you will join me, my friends, in celebrating such people. Though they likely will never receive an award just for being who they are, we can still let them know that we feel they deserve one.