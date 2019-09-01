ABINGDON, Va. — Parents and students will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities scheduled to attend this year’s College Night on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
Hosted by Virginia Highlands Community College and the Higher Ed Center, the annual event provides a forum for college-bound students and their parents to receive information about academic programs, scholarships and other financial aid, admission requirements, and more. Although primarily for high school juniors and seniors, the event will be helpful for anyone who is planning for college and everyone is welcome to attend.
College Night is sponsored by the Virginia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
For additional information, contact the VHCC Campus Connection Center at 276-739-2438.
