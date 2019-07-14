BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will feature a “Children’s Summer Fest” on Wednesday, July 17 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children 6-12 years of age.

Children will participate in arts, crafts, and games on the museum grounds and the Victorian parlor. Participants will also take walks on the Greenbelt Trail for nature talks and activities along the Powell River.

The fee for the Children’s Summer Fest is $5 per child. All supplies and materials are included. Children will need to bring a lunch each day.

For more information about this program, contact the park at 276-523-1322.

