I detest announcing “summer’s end” as kids go back to school in August or even just after Labor Day on the first Monday in September.
To me, summer begins sometime around the 10th of May — that fabled date when my oldest and wisest brother-in-law, James, always says you can safely plant your garden with no fear of frost.
And summer ends, well, likely when it says it’s supposed to end — on Sept. 23, the first day of autumn, just as all the great events like Grayson Highlands Fall Festival arrive on the calendar for the last weekend of September.
So, please, don’t take summer away too soon: We’ve got at least two more months to go.
And that, of course, means two more months of summer reads.
Authors in Marion
Today, you can find a few authors at the Hungry Mother Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia, including Kim Headlee, Tom Perry and James Campbell.
Also on the list: Linda Hoagland, a resident of Tazewell, Virginia, and the author of a new, 137-page love story and mystery, “Dangerous Shadow” (Hoot Books Publishing, 2019, $10).
Hoagland is tireless. Beyond Marion, you’ll also find this 70-year-old author at the next two events:
Writers’ Day
Writers’ Day at the Virginia Highlands Festival focuses this Friday on writing about Appalachia.
Registration (8-9 a.m.) at the Keyser-Aday Auditorium on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon is followed by writers presenting their perspectives on writing about Appalachian culture, starting at 9 a.m.
This year’s headline writer is Mary Knight, an award-winning young adult novelist, whose “Saving Wonder” is about a young boy who has to decide between saving a mountain from mountaintop removal or being faithful to his best friend.
Fantasy writer Bekah Harris is slated to discuss how she mines Appalachian lore and history while Emory & Henry College’s Felicia Mitchell explores in one of her workshops how to utilize family stories in poetic form.
Tennessee journalist Mark Stevens is slated to discuss how to utilize historical research in works.
The day wraps with a publishing panel of local authors — including Hoagland — joining the presenters to discuss the different pathways to publishing.
Cost for Writers’ Day is $40; students are admitted free. To register, visit vahighlandsfestival.org.
Cooks & Books
Cooks & Books comes to Clinch River Farmers Market Pavilion, 3028 Fourth Ave., in St. Paul, Virginia, with 13 authors and 10 cooks on Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
For a $20 ticket, you can meet local scribes as well as sample culinary creations, teas and a few adult beverages.
The event benefits the Lyric Theatre and the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul.
For tickets, call 276-395-0685 or visit www.stpaulmainstreet.org