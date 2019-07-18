BRISTOL, Tenn. — Crime, in London circa 1900 or so, bedevils the late Victorian era city.
The culprits: Nefarious ne’er do wells.
Detection ensues courtesy literature’s greatest consulting detective. Presented by Theatre Bristol, “Sherlock Holmes” stages from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, at Theatre Bristol ARTspace in jolly ole Bristol, Tennessee.
“It’s almost as if I’m becoming Sherlock,” said Seth Gilstrap, 19, who portrays the title character. “We study dialect. After rehearsals, I find myself slipping back into the British dialect.”
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle created Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick, Dr. Watson. They debuted in Conan Doyle’s novel, “A Study in Scarlet,” in 1887. In all, the author featured the crime-detecting duo in four novels and 56 short stories.
“The whole thing about Sherlock, he’s such an intellectual. He’s so observant,” Gilstrap said. “I like how capable he is at reading a person.”
Theatre Bristol’s Youth Service Board helms “Sherlock Holmes.” Directed by Camille Gray, the two-hour play features four vignettes, within which Holmes encounters four prickly crimes afoot.
In addition to Gilstrap as Holmes, Devon White stars as the dependable Dr. John Watson. Faith Vance ages well as their attentive landlady, Mrs. Hudson. Luke Gray dons Scotland Yard attire to fill the role of good-natured Inspector Lestrade.
“It’s a nod to the short stories with these four mysteries,” said Gray, 21. “It’s early 1900s at 221B Baker St. in London. It’s classic literature.”
A famed address in literary history, 221B Baker St. serves as lodgings for Holmes and Watson. Inspired by Conan Doyle’s characters, John DeGaetano penned the four mysteries, which feature a cast of eight.
“The first story serves as an introduction of the characters,” Gray said. “But it’s still a mystery.”
On Monday afternoon at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace, Gray paused from painting a backdrop for the play to speak about the production. Gilstrap sat in the front row.
“There’s suspense in this show,” Gilstrap said. “Time’s running out. There’s a missing girl, and we’re trying to find her. There’s a bomb and Sherlock tries to detonate it before it explodes.”
Gray’s mother, Samantha Gray, strode to the paint can-laden stage. She snagged a seat, eyes wide, obviously eager for opening night.
“I like the drama,” said Samantha Gray, who produces Theatre Bristol’s shows. “It’s excellent writing that stands the test of time.”
Perk up, Sherlock Holmes purists. Theatre Bristol’s production of “Sherlock Holmes” conjures none of the drastic liberties that recent Hollywood excursions including 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes” and 2011’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” undertook.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would easily recognize his creations as staged by Bristol’s venerable community theater company.
“Sherlock Holmes fans will appreciate this production and what the characters do,” Camille Gray said. “Seth is really good as Sherlock. I think he brings a subtle appeal to Sherlock. His maturity lends to Sherlock being the one who’s more in the know.”
No giveaways save one. Holmes encounters someone connected with his mortal foe, the dastardly Moriarty. From mystery to mystery, the eternal sleuth survives to detect again.
“I love mysteries, period,” Samantha Gray said. “Sherlock Holmes is especially fun to see dramatized. He comes to life.”