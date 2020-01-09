Speak with Ryan Ward. Frequent references to guitarists including Chet Atkins and Lindsey Buckingham will emerge.
Listen to Ward. When he plays music, original or not, snippets of Atkins and Buckingham and more slip into the veins of his songs.
Witness Ward. See the Richlands native on Friday at Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia. A week later, Ward turns up at the Cascade Draft House in on Jan. 17 in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Lindsey Buckingham transformed my style. He kind of catapulted my style,” said Ward from his home in Bristol, Tennessee. “Simon and Garfunkel, the lyrics. I sing and play and I love it, but I’ve got a long way to go.”
When he was a kid of 11 and 12, peers played baseball or football. Ward played guitar.
“I started with an old archtop Harmony,” he said. “Mom and dad wanted to see how interested I was before they bought me a Gibson Les Paul like Slash had.”
But Ward did not play heavy metal in those days. Instead, his first dip into music’s massive pool came in the form of bluegrass. Makes sense for a kid from a coal mining family reared in Southwest Virginia.
“I wasn’t heavy into bluegrass, but I loved that instrumentation,” Ward, 38, said. “I went for the Eagles and Crosby, Stills & Nash, America — anything I could sit and play without an amp.”
Years passed. Ward inculcated litanies of influences from heavy metal’s Iron Maiden to country’s Merle Travis, rock’s Mark Knopfler to fingerstyle guitar wiz Tommy Emmanuel.
“It goes from classics, Americana, rock, pop and old-school country,” Ward said. “I love Chet Atkins, rockabilly and Merle Travis — even though I don’t bring that out in my own stuff.”
Ward’s originals turn up on a lone EP and a single full-length album. He’s recorded a lot, though much of that remains embedded on homemade cassettes that he’s yet to mine thoroughly for additional releases to the public.
“I could probably do a couple of full albums (from those cassettes),” Ward said. “It’s more than 10 years worth. It’s mostly originals. I just want to share what I love doing, to move people. When a song hits you, it hits me back.”
Ward favorites recorded include a melodic “LOL” and an impassioned “Stay.” Given that it’s been about six years since his latest release, a growing stack of unrecorded tunes mount. Titles range from a breezy “Misty Mountain Morning” to a peppy “Gone.”
Ask most any musician who creates. Crafting a song means more than simply applying ink to paper, fingers to strings.
“It takes me to another planet in a sense,” Ward said. “I love the whole process. Sometimes that’s bittersweet. It’s inexplicable because it’s so overwhelming.”
For many musicians, such exhilaration transfers to the stage. Ask any Deadhead. As with the Grateful Dead of yore, en route to sailing into realms beyond the stage on which they stand, a band can load up an audience to take them along for a ride well beyond the here and now.
Ward seeks that. He’ll close his eyes, fingerpick, sing and soar.
“I close my eyes because it takes me to another place, to another world,” Ward said. “It feels like one of those days when you’ve got the top down, wind in your hair, clear blue skies. It’s a journey.”
That’s music. As with literature, music can transport a person far beyond where their body can take them. It’s a round trip to a trippy place.
“It’s a soulful experience, what music does,” Ward said. “When I get into that zone, nothing else exists. It’s about an out-of-body experience. It takes me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.