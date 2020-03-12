Listen close as this way comes a gigantic Yeti.
Hairy of head, loud of sound, make welcome All Hail the Yeti.
Creatures of heavy metal rock, All Hail the Yeti makes massive prints en route to Johnson City’s Capone’s on Monday. Led by lead singer Connor Garritty, the melodic band of howlers maintain a pathway in music forged by their own steps.
“We never really followed trends, what’s hot, what’s selling,” said Garritty by phone from his tattoo shop in Hollywood, California.
Yes, Virginia and Tennessee, Garritty was tattooing a customer during his interview.
“I’m a tattoo artist as well as a singer,” Garritty said. “I’ve tattooed Howard Stern and his wife, Paris Jackson (Michael Jackson’s daughter), the singer (Chris Martin) for Coldplay.”
Meantime, Garritty prepares to set aside his tattooing needles and inks to tour with All Hail the Yeti. With such a name as theirs, an astute fan of metal may assume that the band features brute-force music. They do, sometimes. Bystanders may envision various shades of darkness, too. That’s true, as on 2018’s “The Nuclear Dust.”
Through the band’s first decade-plus of existence, they’ve eschewed simple categorization.
“We’ve kept our blinders on,” Garritty said amid the buzz of his needle. “After four records, I’m proud of that.”
As with the mythical Yeti, the quite real All Hail the Yeti bears immovable tenets of distinction.
“When we started out, that wasn’t a good thing,” Garritty said. “When we shopped around for record labels, they said our licks weren’t soft enough or extreme enough.”
Toss their latest album, 2018’s “Highway Crosses” onto a turntable. Drop the needle. Through a tromp-and-stomping “Life Everyday” and a sludgy “Slow Season,” it’s abundantly clear that they’re neither Bon Jovi light nor King Diamond dark.
Frankly, All Hail the Yeti do not firmly fit the mold of a metal band. There’s metal jazz and blues, albeit heavy and often distorted.
“We have so many different influences and energies in our music that it’s hard to pinpoint,” Garritty said. “There’s elements of country, elements of Southern metal, elements of jazz and blues.”
Reference John Lee Hooker blues from the 1940s or Louis Jordan jazz from the 1930s and ‘40s.
“At the end of the day, jazz and blues were the rock ‘n’ roll of that era,” Garritty said. “Just add distortion, and we play it heavy.”
Muddy Waters told stories via the blues. Miles Davis, through his sinewy and sumptuous trumpet, related stories, too. That’s what All Hail the Yeti does, as on “Highway Crosses.”
“I grew up listening to full records,” Garritty said. “I don’t want to bombard people with my personal feelings. I want to make up cool stories and for people to tell their friends about it.”
Flattened and filtered throughout the multiple layers of All Hail the Yeti exists what Garritty terms “the gospel of All Hail the Yeti.” No, they’re not preachers. Instead, they’re purveyors of attitude that’s inviting and feel that’s real.
“Oh man, have you got four hours?” he said.
Well, not at the moment, no.
“I say we’re spreading the gospel because I feel that when we’re onstage, we’re spreading our sermons,” Garritty said. “I want you to join our cult. I’m spreading our word, spreading us.”
