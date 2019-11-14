Recall a warm September night in 2012. Folks from near and far clasped close together to hear Kingsport’s Hundred Acres during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
By night’s end, with an assist from Randy Broyles, Hundred Acres spread wide the skies for a cloud-bursting “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”
“We finished it a cappella style, raised our hands up to the sky,” said Jeff Lane, founder of Hundred Acres. “I still get chills about that.”
Chill out with Lane’s Hundred Acres on Friday at 423 Social in Bristol, Tennessee. They pair with Benny Wilson’s Hillbilly Bad for a rolling, rocking night of feel-good music as played by and for friends in song.
“We’ve been talking about doing this show for two years,” Lane said. “I write songs with Benny sometimes. Finally, this time, I said we just need to do this. Yeah, I’m excited.”
Likewise, palpable excitement laces throughout Hundred Acres’ loyal base of fans. That they couple with Wilson’s Hillbilly Bad, long a favorite on the local scene, amps the show all the more.
“We’ll do a set, and they will do a set,” Lane said. “Then we’ll do a finale set with Hillbilly Bad and Hundred Acres. We’ll take turns on leads and vocals. All improv. We all know each other, play with each other. I can’t tell you how many times Benny Wilson has had me up to sing and play a song with him.”
These days Lane busies himself primarily as a solo performer. Frequent acoustic gigs, occasionally with his mentor Justin Mychals, means precious few dates for Hundred Acres. Friday’s show will be their first since last December.
“Everybody’s been working their butts off with other projects,” Lane said. “But we got together for our first rehearsal a few days ago.”
Fortuitously, Hundred Acres sounded as if no time whatsoever had passed since last they played music together.
“I was shocked,” Lane said. “Everybody was just giddy. I’d call a song off, and there we’d go! That’s the way it usually goes with us.”
Hundred Acres formed in 2011. More American rock and soul than Appalachian in terms of stylistic focus and lyrical content, Lane’s taut and telling songwriting pairs with Quentin Horton’s stout lead guitar in establishing Hundred Acres’ foundation.
“We did our very first show on Sept. 8, 2011. It was my 40th birthday,” Lane said. “We had done a record, ‘Where the Buffalo Roam,’ and then did a show. We recorded that in Quentin’s house. That’s when Quentin joined Hundred Acres. We couldn’t leave the house without him.”
A year later, Hundred Acres recorded and released their “Feels Good” album. From therein comes the bulk of material planned for Friday’s show.
“One of those songs that’s in our wheelhouse is called ‘Homegrown,’” Lane said. “It’s one of our favorites, a rare example of an electric guitar and mandolin sharing the lead together.”
Cobble “Homegrown” with party anthem “Somebody Bring Me a Forty.” Filter the breezy essence of “Motherlode” into an eclectic mix of originals.
“All of the original songs have meaning,” Lane said. “Even the funny songs are real.”
Neither artifice nor evasion besmirch Lane’s lyrics or band. They’re as real as a sunrise, one that’s soon to rise once again on the beloved band named Hundred Acres.
“I’m positive that people still like music that’s real,” Lane said. “There’s no formula in Hundred Acres. We’re just real.”
