Hopped up on hep-cat vibe and volume, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy exude finger-snapping cool.
They sound like sons Cab Calloway never knew he had.
Swing along to swaggering Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Friday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Strut back to Harlem’s Cotton Club during the 1930s as big band maestros Cab Calloway to Louis Armstrong created cool. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy kicks like their swaddling offspring.
“Scott (Morris) listened to that music as a kid,” said Kurt Sodergren, drummer and with Morris, co-founder of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. “My grandpa played in a big band.”
Formed in 1989 in Ventura, California, the band drew its name from an autograph by blues man Albert Collins signed to Morris. It read, “To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy, Albert Collins.”
“I played in a punk rock band when we were 16 or 17,” Sodergren said by phone last week from Ventura, California. “That punk rock ethos of ‘if you want to do it, just do it’ helped us (in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy) when we tried to emulate those big band records.”
In moving forward as a swing revivalist band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy looked back.
“Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington — we just wanted to do it all,” Sodergren said. “I think people dug it. We were only five people then, but we wanted to blow some doors down and kick some ass!”
They huff and puff with a horns-heavy style. Clad in pinstriped zoot suits and topped in brim-snapping fedoras, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy embraced showmanship in the midst of rock’s grunge rock boom.
“You can’t do what we do and dress in T-shirts and jeans,” Sodergren said. “Jaws open, like, ‘what is this all about?’ when people see us.”
For nearly a decade, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy toured the country in a van, hoping for an unlikely though merciful break. It came in the form of “Swingers,” a 1997 feature film. They contributed three songs, including “Go Daddy-O,” which quickly cast Voodoo Daddy onto America’s center stage.
“‘Swingers’ was like our calling card,” Sodergren said. “It made its way across the country. When it did, we were playing in sold-out clubs. It was a time when people were having ‘Swingers’ parties.”
Consequently, major record imprint Interscope Records, whose roster included shock rocker Marilyn Manson and hip hop’s Snoop Dogg, signed Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Their album, “American Deluxe,” resulted in 1998.
A year later, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy played during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXIII.
“Oh yeah, that was huge,” Sodergren said. “KISS and Cheap Trick was my first concert in 1976. KISS walked by us at the Super Bowl. They were like, 7 feet tall. Paul Stanley looked down at me and said, ‘Whoa!’ We got to play with Stevie Wonder. We played a medley first and then did ‘Sir Duke.’”
Around the same time, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy created the theme for television sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Add multiple late-night television appearances, sold-out concert tours and millions of records sold.
And they did it during the heydays of grunge rock giants Pearl Jam and Nirvana.
“I think it’s still unbelievable,” Sodergren said. “We work really hard. We take it very seriously.”
So don your snazzy threads. Iron and starch the zoot suit, straighten your tie, polish your two-toned kicks, and by all means, don’t forget the fedora.
“People still try to come dressed in vintage suits,” Sodergren said.
Then jump and jive as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy revives a time gone by, days when a moocher named Minnie and a man named Cab finger-popped their way to the stars.
“‘Minnie the Moocher,’” Sodergren said, “they love it! It’s exactly how Cab did it. It always gets them going.”
