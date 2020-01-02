Led Zeppelin effectively died as a band upon the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980.
As best they can, Alabama’s Black Jacket Symphony awakens the music of Led Zeppelin.
Hear two albums worth and more when Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee on Jan. 9-10. On Thursday, the group presents Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy.” On Friday, it offers Led Zeppelin’s “IV” LP. Each album will resurrect in chronological form.
“We’re celebrating the album,” said J. Willoughby, founder and music director of Black Jacket Symphony. “We tap into a time when albums were made to play as a whole. We love this as much as the audience does.”
Formed about a decade ago, Black Jacket Symphony has performed nearly 40 classic rock and pop albums on stage. Its repertoire includes AC/DC’s “Back in Black” to Nirvana’s “Nevermind” and even Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
“We’re not a tribute band,” Willoughby said. “When I came up with this, I thought, ‘This is great stuff that needs to be reproduced.’”
Black Jacket Symphony typically performs twice per year at the Paramount. Past performances include recreations of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.”
“I’m pleasantly surprised to see what it means to people,” Willoughby said. “We’re not dressing up and speaking in accents. We’re not pretending to be anybody. But we’re closer to their songs than the artists were.”
For instance, reference any extant live recording of Led Zeppelin performing its epic masterpiece, “Stairway to Heaven.” Not one of them mirrors the British band’s studio recording of the song. Black Jacket Symphony strives for studio perfection on stage.
“With ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ we do it correctly,” Willoughby said. “It’s not done like a bar band.”
Envision the shows to come. Black Jacket Symphony will neither dress like nor even resemble Led Zeppelin’s lead singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bass guitarist John Paul Jones, nor drummer John Bonham. Per its name, they’ll most likely dressed in black. Accompanied by a spectacular light show, the band melds into the presentation of a show in which the music itself occupies the spotlight.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done ‘Houses of the Holy,’” Willoughby said. “It’s been several years.”
Issued on March 23, 1973, “Houses of the Holy” was Led Zeppelin’s fifth album. Most prominent tracks include acoustic-electric juxtaposed rocker “Over the Hills and Far Away” and an offbeat “D’Yer Mak’er.”
“Houses of the Holy” sharply contrasts with “IV” in terms of style and success.
“Led Zeppelin’s ‘IV’ album is their hits album,” Willoughby said. “That one that put them over the top. It’s the quintessential Led Zeppelin album.”
Released on Nov. 8, 1971, “IV” all eight of the album’s songs rate as band classics. There’s longtime favorite all-out rocker “Rock and Roll,” epic “Stairway to Heaven,” and Plant’s folkie inspired by Joni Mitchell, “Going to California.”
“Led Zeppelin, they were The Beatles of the 1970s,” Willoughby said. “As a guitar player, Page probably influenced more than any other guitar player. Bonham changed drumming, the heaviness of that. Vocally, Plant, damn.”
Witness Black Jacket Symphony perform the respective album in full during the first half of the shows. During the second half, it’ll revive a litany of Led Zeppelin’s more famous songs.
Through it all, one need but close one’s eyes to relive the majesty and revel in the raw thunder of Led Zeppelin.
“It’s hard to not love Led Zeppelin,” Willoughby said.
