If You Go

» Who & What: Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” (Thursday) and “IV” (Friday)

» When: Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

» Admission: $37

» Info: 423-274-8920

» Web, audio and video: https://blackjacketsymphony.com