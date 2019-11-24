BRISTOL, Va. — Carl Moore is a man of many accomplishments.
He served as a state senator in Tennessee.
He’s been a businessman.
And, perhaps most famously, he co-founded — with Larry Carrier — what is now the Bristol Motor Speedway, starting with a dream in 1960.
Yet, beyond all those accomplishments, Moore has also served as a member of the local Lions Club in Bristol.
For 65 years!
Moore became acquainted with the Lions Club in the 1950s, when he first moved to the Twin City.
On Friday, members of Bristol’s Lions Club honored Moore for his longtime service with a salute and a cake.
Moore spent the afternoon speaking about his Lions Club membership, urging others to step up to the president’s role.
Still, the audience best loved when Moore shared the story of how the racetrack got started.
“We bought that property with no money — no money at all,” Moore said.
Next, Moore and Carrier visited Bill France of NASCAR’s racetrack-running France family and told him of their intentions.
“We drank some old bad liquor,” Moore recalled, eliciting some laughs among his fellow Lions.
France told them, “I kind of like you guys. If y’all are crazy enough to build a track in the mountains of East Tennessee, what dates do you want?”
Moore said the pair then got to choose two race dates on NASCAR’s schedule — just like that — without a fee!
“It didn’t cost us a penny,” Moore said. “You couldn’t buy those dates today for $100 million.”
After that, Moore and Carrier took another road trip, seeking financial help to build the track.
Eventually, after several years, Moore sold his interest in the track.
All along, Moore remained a member of the Lions Club — an organization that, he says, he is still proud to serve today.
