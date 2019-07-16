ENTERTAINMENT
BLACKBIRD BAKERY: Bristol, 56 Piedmont Ave. July 16, 6 p.m., Tim Nave; July 18, 8 p.m., Cleve Edwards; July 19, 8 p.m., Zoe Hamrick; July 20, 8 p.m., Rebecca Lee Daniels. 276-645-5754.
BLOOM CAFÉ AND LISTENING ROOM: Bristol, 606 State St. July 18, 7:30 p.m., For the Song’s Sake: Abigail Dowd and Julie Williams; July 19, 9 p.m., Derrick Ryan; July 20, 7 p.m., The Dimestore Cowboys and Danielle Walters. 423-573-1602.
BONEFIRE SMOKEHOUSE: Abingdon, 260 W. Main St. July 18, 8 p.m., Billy Kemp; July 19, 8 p.m., Bluesman and the Blues Essentials. 276-623-0037.
BRISTOL HOTEL LUMAC ROOFTOP BAR: Bristol, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way. July 17, 7 p.m., Danielle Walters; July 24, 7 p.m., Ashley Heath. 276-696-3535.
BRISTOL VFW: Bristol, 14 16th St. July 28, 8 p.m., Kin of Legends with Whey Jennings, Thomas Gabriel, Cagney Frizzell, and Railway Express, $20. 423-764-0381.
CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. July 19, 9 p.m., Art Smashes Records; July 20, 10 p.m., Mind Modes and Indighost. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. July 20, 7 p.m., Fritz & Co. 276-469-1069.
DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. July 19, 8 p.m., Dimestore Cowboys, $8-$12; July 20, 8 p.m., Scott Miller, $22. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.
HARVEST TABLE RESTAURANT: Meadowview, 13180 Meadowview St. July 17, 6:30 p.m., Jesse Black; July 24, 6:30 p.m., Bill Edwards. 276-944-5142.
HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. July 19, 10 p.m., The Kindest People and The Styrofoam Turtles (Asheville’s Styrofoam Turtles highlight a grit ‘n’ grime stoner rock focus. A power trio, their oft-sludgy and laidback approach belies the content and bombast of their songs.). 423-926-3896.
HOLSTON RIVER BREWING CO: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. July 16, 6 p.m., Before the Storm; July 19, 8:30 p.m., Jigsaw Jane. 423-361-1572.
JIGGY RAY’S DOWNTOWN PIZZERIA: Elizabethton, 610 E. Elk Ave. July 20, 7 p.m., Lauren Cole Band. 423-518-1500.
O’MAINNIN’S: Bristol, 712 State St. July 17, 10 p.m., Edgar Red (Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Edgar Red’s style evolves from rock of the 1980s and ‘90s. With a voice reminiscent of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley, dramatic songs ensue.); July 18, 10 p.m., Victor Lawson; July 19, 10 p.m., Loose Leaves; July 20, 10 p.m., Below 7. www.myspace.com/omainninspub or 423-844-0049.
ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. July 14 at 7:30 p.m., Trae Crowder – The Liberal Redneck, $30-$50; July 15, 8 p.m., Hop Along. 828-398-1837.
OT SPORTS & SOCIAL: Johnson City, 2101 N. Roan St. July 26, 8:30 p.m., Afroman. 423-328-9250.
QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. July 19, 8 p.m., Jackdaw’s 7. 276-644-9464.
WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. July 17, 8 p.m., Saul Brooks; July 19, 10 p.m., Dave Landeo and the Sol Beats; July 20, 10 p.m., Sucker Punch. 423-461-0071.
WILLOW TREE COFFEEHOUSE AND MUSIC ROOM: Johnson City, 216 E. Main St. July 19, 8 p.m., Gospel in the Round with Jesse Lewis, Jon Charles Dwyer, Bob Fleming, and Jacob Moore; July 21, 12 p.m., Mid Summer Slam Jam. 423-631-0600.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. July 19, 6 p.m., Hollier. 276-477-1953.
BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, $59.50-$152.50. 540-853-5483.
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: July 20, 2 p.m., Community Jam; July 26, 2 p.m., Radio Bristol Session with The McLain Family Band (Kentucky’s McLain Family Band herald 50 years of touring America and the world with bluegrass and gospel swathed in pristine family harmonies.); Aug. 24, 7 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Hank, Pattie & The Current, $80. 423-573-1927.
HARRAH’S: Cherokee. Aug. 16, 9 p.m., Cole Swindell. 828-497-7777.
HERITAGE HALL THEATRE: Mountain City. Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Jessie Lynn, $5-$12. 423-727-7444.
KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. July 21, 7 p.m., Bring it Live! The Dance Battle Tour, $32.75 (Bound forth from the hit Lifetime TV series “Bring It!” with dance coach Dianna William and her Dancing Dolls team, the show features a carousel of energetic dancing set to pulsating music.); Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., Vince Gill, $42.50-$94.50; Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., The Raconteurs, $71.50-$87. 865-215-8999.
NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., 38 Special, $50-$60. 423-638-1679.
PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. July 18, 6:30 p.m., “Country Music,” a film by Ken Burns, free with online reservation; July 26, 7 p.m., USAF Band of Mid-America, free (United States Air Force Band of Mid-America feature a 45-piece ensemble with an expansive repertoire of jubilant jazz, sprightly pop, and triumphant marches.); Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Tab Benoit and The Whiskey Bayou Revue, $32-$42; Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Get the Led Out, $32. 423-274-8920.
SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., John Mayer; Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Khalid; Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Queen with Adam Lambert. 704-688-9000.
TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. July 20, 8 p.m., Little River Band, $40-$75; Aug. 9. 8 p.m., 1964 The Tribute, $28-$39. 865-684-1200.
THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Alice Cooper and Halestorm, $30-$125. 865-974-0953.
U.S. CELLULAR CENTER: Asheville. July 20, 8 p.m., Gordon Lightfoot. 828-259-5736.
ALLISON GAP COMMUNITY CENTER: Allison Gap, Va., Community Jam Friday nights, 6 p.m. All bands and pickers welcome. Free. 276-496-7590.
BOOZY CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER: Bristol, Va., 1989 Shelly’s Road. July 15, 4 p.m.: Crooked Road Homecoming Barbecue. Music 5-7 p.m.: Valley Grass. Aug. 3, 4 p.m.: Fish & Chicken dinner. Music 5-7 p.m.: Twin Springs Band 276-466-0026.
BREAKS INTERSTATE PARK: Breaks, Va., Every third Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Pickin’ Night at Rhododendron Lodge. 276-865-4413 or www.breakspark.com, 423-926-8742.
BUFFALO RURITAN: Bluff City, Tenn., 200 Willow Brook Drive. July 26: Rambling Rose Band. Friday night dances until 7-9:30 p.m., 423-538-8568. July 19: Every third Friday night Fish Fry. July 20: Southern 76. July 27: Southern Countrymen. Every Saturday, Dance 7-10 p.m. Saturday only, admission $6. Cake walk and door prizes, 50/50 cash drawings, concession available. July 13, 7 a.m.-noon.: Breakfast/Yard sale, 423-967-1651.
BRISTOL, VA-TN COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW PALACE: Bristol, Tenn. July 20: No Dance Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
CARTER FAMILY FOLD: Hiltons, Va. Music 7:30 p.m.: $10, adults; $2 for children 6-11; under 6 free. Recorded live for show information: 276-386-6054. Staff member: 276-594-0676. Facebook or www.carterfamilyfold.com.
CHILHOWIE LIONS CLUB: Chilhowie, Va., 116 Industrial Park Road. July 19: Limited Edition. July 26: Dixie Express. Every Friday night 7-10 p.m. cake walk, 50 & 50 drawing. Barbecue and hot dogs in concession. Cost $7. 276-646-3916.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr. Bingo every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Dinner for purchase. $25 to play all evening; Ballroom dance lessons every Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; Greasy Bean Café & Guitars every Tuesday, 5:45-8 p.m.; Game Day every Friday 1-4 p.m. 276-628-3911 thecommunitycenterofabingdon.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Johnson City, Tenn., 900 Spring St., East Tennessee International Folk Dancers, every Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fun and exercise for the whole family. Beginners welcome. Partner not required. Cindy Huff, 423-245-5408 or cindi@cindihuss.com.
HILL KARAOKE CLUB: Rose Hill, Va. Karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday, 6 p.m. $2 or donation.
HOLIDAY INN: Johnson City, Tenn., North Roan St., Mountain Empire Shag Society, meets every Monday, 7-9:30 p.m. Free Carolina shag lessons at 8 p.m. 423-878-5877 or messdance.com.
HOLSTON RIVER COON CLUB: Saltville Va., Lakeview Drive. Salty Dog Jam every Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 276-496-7509 or hsalewsky@yahoo.com.
JONESBOROUGH GENERAL STORE AND EATERY: Downtown Jonesborough, Wednesdays’ 6-8 p.m. open mic bluegrass night. 423-913-8003.
LAYS HARDWARE CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Coeburn, Va., 409 Front St. NE. July 19: High Test Grass. July 26: Benny Jones & CMT Country. Fridays only, doors open 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. 276-395-5160
MS. GERTA’S: Wytheville, Va., East Lee Highway off Exit 77 on I-81. Tuesdays, Bluegrass Jam, 6:30 p.m. Donations. 276-617-1166.
NORTON COMMUNITY CENTER: Norton, Va. Clog nights on Thursdays, 5-6:15 p.m., $5. Clog review and lessons. Classes offered for beginners ages 5 and up. 276-679-2096.
OUTDOORSMEN: Blountville, Tenn. 4535 Hwy 11W. July 26: Crossroad Band. Friday night dance 7-10 p.m. Admission $6, free line dance/couple lessons 6-7 p.m. and during break. Concession available.
TRI-CITIES DANCE: Kingsport, Tenn., Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Line and Ballroom Dance. Fourth Friday Dance, Line dancing at 6:30 p.m. and during break, drinks and snacks, $6. tricitiesdanceinfo@gmail.com.
SINGERS WANTED: Wise, Va., UVa-Wise. The Singers at UVa-Wise, a college and community choral organization, is seeking additional members. Auditions not required but choral experience is expected. Contact Dr. Michael Donathan, director, at dmd5x@uvawise.edu.
HEART OF APPALACHIA COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: Lebanon, Va., band room of Lebanon High School, each Thursday from 6-8 p.m. No audition. Kevin Townsend at 276-701-5737 or kkirkt@yahoo.com.
BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON: Abingdon, Va., 127 W. Main St. Now-July 30: “The Little Mermaid.” July 23-Aug. 10: “Tarzan.” Oct. 1-Nov. 13: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Gilliam Stage: Nov. 19-Dec. 21: “Twas the Night Before Christmas." Tickets $20 276-628-3991 or www.bartertheatre.com
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK: Big Stone Gap, Va. 10 West 1st St. July 19: Richard Phillips and Friends. The "Lunch on the Lawn" event is free and open to the public. July 15, 6-8 p.m.: Paint-N-Sip workshop. Cost $25 per person all supplies and material included, space is limited register early. Visitors may bring their own lunch or pre-order one from the Museum for $6 each. Orders must be made in advance by 4 p.m. each Wednesday by calling the Museum at (276) 523-1322.
HUNGRY MOTHER FESTIVAL: Marion, Va. Hungry Mother State Park. July 19-20 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & July 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Festival three days of family outdoor fun including juried, original, handcrafted items, music entertainment, food and park activities. Admission is free, but parking fees apply. Free shuttle from Downtown Marion 276-783-3245 or hungrymotherfestival.com.
ARTS DEPOT: Abingdon, Va., 314 Depot Square. Now: Member Gallery, Regina Dawson, Abingdon, Va.; (Photography), Merry and Herb Jonkers, Chilhowie, Va.; (Jewelry & Stained Glass); Bunny Medeiros, Abingdon, Va. (Photography); Frank Renault, Abingdon, Va. (Photography). Now: Juried Spotlight Gallery Greg Howser presents “Fairy Tales.” Wednesday Morning Painters, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Beginners to professional; everyone welcome. Appalachian Center for Poet and Writers will meet in April meet monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday for a workshop; First Thursday open mic. Writers are asked to bring 6-8 copies of poems or short prose. dwinship@gmail.com. 276-628-9091, www.abingdonartsdepot.org.
A WORK OF ARTS GALLERY & GIFTS: Bristol, Tenn. 600 State St. Gallery filled and managed by local artists providing paintings, drawings, jewelry, pottery, woodworking, stained glass; etc. Open Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; stays open late on First Friday of each month. Offering painting classes; booth spaces available for local artists, 423-797-0089.
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol, Va., 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way. Exhibits Gallery. 423-573-1927, info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
ALONG THE HORIZON: CONTEMPORARY DRAWING IN TENNESSEE: Johnson City, Tenn., ETSU’s Reese Museum. Open: Joint exhibition – between the Reese Museum, Slocumb Galleries and Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at East Tennessee State University — highlighting the exercise of drawing as a useful medium for artists. The exhibition displays the work of 13 contemporary Tennessee artists. www.etsu.edu/martin or 423-439-8587.
EDITH BOLLING WILSON BIRTHPLACE FOUNDATION AND MUSEUM: Wytheville, Va. Exhibits on view now through Feb. 28: World War I; Girls Scouts during “The Great War.”
NYUMBA YA TAUSI-PEACOCK MUSEUM: Bristol, Va., 412 Clinton Ave. Two permanent exhibits: African artifacts, handmade toys, musical instruments, jewelry, etc.; African-American collectibles, black memorabilia, i.e., dolls, quilts, photos, etc. $5 adults/$3 for children under 12. Museum hours: 1-5 Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Monday and Wednesday are by appointment, 276-669-4596.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK: Big Stone Gap, Va. 10 West 1st St. Now through July 26: “Diamond in the Rough” rotating exhibit University of Virginia at Wise campus library. Now through Sept. 27: “Ride into the Past” rotating exhibit, regular admission rates apply adults $6 and children $3, 6-12; under 6 free. Group rates are available 276-523-1322.
WHITE’S MILL & MERCANTILE: Abingdon, Va. White’s Mill Road. Reopens March. 276-628-2960 or whitesmill.abingdon@gmail.com.
WILLIAM KING MUSEUM OF ART: Abingdon, Va., William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive. Exhibits: Now through Sept. 8: Mannish: Artist Travis Donovan works to uncover the hidden nuances present in everyday objects by presenting them as metaphors for self and place. Now through July 9: Intertwined: Regional Textile Traditions explores the realities of nineteenth-century home textile production in the region surrounding Abingdon, Va. All year round enjoy the permanent collection of the outdoor sculpture on museum grounds. The Museum is free and open to the public. www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
CREEKSIDE RESTAURANT: Downtown Jonesborough, Tenn. Jonesborough Storytelling Guild: Up to four guild members present stories for all ages on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 per student; www.storytellersguild.org or 423-753-6626.
GREEN COVE STATION VISITOR CENTER: Damascus, Va., Green Cove Station Visitor Center on the Virginia Creeper Trail is seeking artists and photographers to exhibit their works for public viewing starting in April. A Southwest Virginia theme is preferred. Bluegrass or mountain music bands are also being sought for volunteer performances. 800-628-7202 or email dbthompson@fs.fed.us.
HALE SPRINGS INN: Rogersville, Tenn., 110 W. Main St. Hale Springs Inn & McKinney’s Tavern in Rogersville, Tennessee, is looking for local artists — painters, photographers, writers to showcase their talents for free. Visual artists may display work for the duration of the arranged month. 423-272-5171 or info@halespringsinn.com.
VIRGIE R. FLEENOR ART GALLERY: Bristol, Va., 701 Goode St., Bristol Public Library, invitation to artists to exhibit their works. Each exhibition is scheduled for a two month period and June unavailable. Applications can be obtained by calling 276-821-6148 or stop by the library.
THE GALLERY @ BARR PHOTOGRAPHICS: Abingdon, Va., 152 E. Main St. Call for artists. Dean at the Gallery, the gallery@barrphotographics.com or 276-628-1486.
PLUM CREEK QUILTERS: Tazewell, Va. Fairgrounds Road, Nuchols Hall Building. Call for vendors for Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: annual Craft Bazaar, registration fee $10 for outside vendors and $20 for inside vendors, bring tent, tables, etc. Limit 2 tables per vendor 276-979-4103 or 276-979-6536.
OAK GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Gray, Tenn. 396 Oak Grove. Call for vendors for Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair, vendor tables $30 non-refundable, vendors’ registration and applications are available 423-477-3141 or oakgrovebc.org.
ABINGDON FARMERS MARKET PAVILION: Abingdon, Va. Cummings St. Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Senior Day, showcasing local resources, music, entertainment, lunch; door prizes. Admission is free 276-628-2979.
HANDS ON! DISCOVERY CENTER: 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray, Tennessee. “The Big Dig” is open to adults and children ages 12 and older. Participants ages 12-16 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Lunch will be provided, and each participant will also receive a T-shirt and travel tumbler. Times run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 20, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. Cost is $125 per person. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended. visithandson.org/the-big-dig; 423-434-4263.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va. 300 Senior Drive. Every Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fundraiser Hot Dog Sale benefits Meals on Wheels 276-628-3911.
COOKBOOK FUNDRAISER: The Bristol Historical Association’s “Past and Repast – a Fine Collection of Recipes” encompasses recipes, historic images of Bristol, facts and trivia. $25 available at Boxwood, H. Johnson Pharmacy, Bristol Café and Market and Willow Creek. BHACookBook@aol.com and www.bristolhistoricalassociation.com.
COOKBOOK FUNDRAISER: Meadowview Civic Club will be selling cookbooks until gone. Order as many as needed. Cost $15 per cookbook plus $5 for postage per order. Send check or money order to 873 Edgemont N. St., Abingdon, VA 24210 or 276-628-6310.
COMMEMORATIVE ORNAMENT: Bristol Kiwanis Club is offering the Old YMCA Building as part of its Landmark series. $10, 423-764-5972.
HOLLY HELP SPAY-NEUTER FUND: Bristol, Tenn. 14 6th St. Fundraiser: “Catch a Dream” Holly Help Dream Catchers $3 funds go to help spay/neuter dogs and cats.
TURKEY SHOOT: Bristol Goodson Lions Club, Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.; proceeds help those in need within the community; Mick Arnold, 276-669-3417.
COUNTS FAMILY REUNION: Breaks, Va. 627 Commission Cir. Breaks Interstate Park Shelter 8. Aug. 3, 10 a.m.: All descendents of John Counts, William B. Sutherland and George Dye. Bring covered dish, barbecue provided, visit www.countsfamilyreunion.org or gmarney@yahoo.com.
RASNAKE-RASNICK-RASNIC FAMILY REUNION: Lebanon, Va. 882 Main St. Shed No. 2. (Behind Hardees) Aug 3, 10 a.m. Reunion, please bring covered dished, utensils are provided, family, friends welcome 276-859-2776 or 276-701-6526.
WILLIAM KING REUNION: Abingdon, Va. William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive. Aug 3, 10 a.m.: Reunion, bring a chair 276-477-8046.
STEED COLLEGE REUNION: Steed College schedules 2019 reunion and all alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to attend the Steed College reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21. The reunion will be held at the Blackthorn Country Club at the Ridges Golf Course, 1501 Ridge Club Drive, Jonesborough, Tenn. Contact Bob Chafin at 276-202-1724 to get your name on the mailing list.
PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969: Abingdon, Va. Oct. 5: “Save the Date” for 50th Reunion at Food City Headquarters 276-492-3091.
SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVOR SUPPORT GROUPS: Bristol, Va., 100 Oakview Ave. Bristol Crisis Center, every Thursday 12:15 p.m.: sexual assault survivors ages 17 and up. Box lunch will be provided. No fee to participate. Participants agree to keep safe setting, 276-466-2218.
TRI-CITIES PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: Johnson City, Tenn., 701 North State of Franklin Kari’s Heart Foundation. Meets fourth Tuesdays. Support group for families who have suffered a tragic loss of a pregnancy or infant, 423-737-5097.
ALANON: Bristol, Va., 301 Euclid Ave., Central Presbyterian Church. Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 8 p.m.: Support group for family, friends of alcoholics, 423-764-0874, 423-989-3953, or 423-323-9886.
ALZHEIMER SUPPORT GROUP: Abingdon, Va. 15089 Harmony Hills Lane. English Meadows. Meets second Tuesdays, 6 p.m. 423-330-4532.
ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER’S MEETING: Abingdon, Va., View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway. For more, call Sissy Frye or Brenda Jones at 276-783-8157 or 1-800-541-0933.
ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP: Meadowview, Va., 29221 Ryan Road. Meets second Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. 276-608-5059 or 276-944-3144.
ALZHEIMER’S TENNESSEE CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Bristol, Va. 401 Gordon Ave. Meets fourth Mondays, 2 p.m.; Broadmore Bristol, 826 Meadow View Road. Meets on fourth Thursday, 5:30 p.m. 423-330-4532.
BRISTOL BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: Bristol, Va. 201 Crockett St. Meets third Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
RESTLESS LEG SYNDROME: Kingsport, Tenn. 1200 E. Center St. Call for phone support and future meeting, 423-390-1187.
LGBTQ SUPPORT GROUP: Bristol, Va. Crisis Center Inc. Meets every Thursday, 5:30 p.m. 276-466-2218.
SURVIVE AND THRIVE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: Kingsport, Tenn. 130 West Ravine Road, Holston Valley Medical Center Oncology Library. Meets every Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Support and resources group for patients, families and friends. 423-224-5592.
TLC AUTISM SUPPORT GROUP: Bristol, Va., 300 West Valley Drive, State Street United Methodist Church. Meets third Tuesdays, 6 p.m. 276-494-6954.
TRI-CITIES CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: Johnson City, Tenn., 603 Sunset Drive, Covenant Presbyterian Church. 6-7 p.m. every Thursday.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Abingdon, Va., Community Center of Abingdon, 300 Senior Drive. Meets every first and third Wednesday 1 p.m. 276-628-3911.
COMMUNITY GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Abingdon, Va. 19415 Lee Highway, Forest Hills Chapel. Meets first Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Farris Funeral Service and Crematory will host. 276-623-2700.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF TENNESSEE/VIRGINIA: Bristol, Va., Bristol Public Library, Goode St. Meets second Sundays, 2 p.m.: Grief support for parents, siblings and grandparents who are experiencing the death of a child. Free. Peggy Kennedy, 276-628-9345 or peggykennedy@comcast.net.
ETSU’S MARTIN SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: Johnson City, Tenn. The school needs volunteers as ushers, in the box office helping with administrative and marketing tasks. Training sessions available. Individuals 16 and older, 423-439-8587 or ehleah@etsu.edu.
MCGLOTHLIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Emory, Va., Emory & Henry College. Seeking alumni and community volunteers to help regularly with the operations of the facility. All volunteers will be appropriately trained and placed in positions that suit their comfort level. Dirk Moore, 276-944-6810 or dmoore@ehc.edu
ABINGDON HEALTH AND REHAB: Abingdon, Va., 15051 Harmony Hills Lane. Volunteers needed to help assist with activities for residents/patients in skilled, long term and memory care facility. Contact Joy Anderson, 276-451-2590 or janderson@abingdon-rehab.com.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Drive NE. Drivers needed for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to area homebound each Monday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Abingdon/Washington County, Va., area. 276-628-3911.
ABUSE ALTERNATIVES: Volunteers needed to aid in helping those who are victims of domestic violence. This organization provides domestic violence intervention services to residents of the City of Bristol Tenn., Bristol, Va., Sullivan County, Tenn., Washington County, Va., and Bluff City, Tenn., 423-652-9093.
BIG BROTHERS/BIG SISTERS OF THE GREATER TRI-CITIES: Change a life, be a mentor. For information on volunteer opportunities or to request an application, 423-247-3240 or www.tennesseebig.org.
CAMBRIDGE HOUSE: Bristol, Tenn., 250 Bellebrook Road. Volunteers needed to help with crafts, parties, bingo and special events and visit with residents for Bible reading and more, 423-968-4123.
CAMELOT CARE CENTERS: Kingsport, Tenn., 2991 Ft. Henry Drive, Provides therapeutic foster care, adoption for area children, 24-hour support for families;, reimbursement for caring for these children. Free training in Tri-Cities. Kelly Whitaker, 877-607-7749.
CARIS HEALTHCARE HOSPICE: Hospice volunteers are needed in the Bristol area, 276-494-0465.
CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER: Blountville, Tenn. Need donations of items to distribute to children who receive services at the center including cookies, crackers, cakes, raisins, juice boxes. Must be individually packaged, commercially produced. Homemade items not accepted. Also journals and pens for their therapy program and gift cards in $10 increments from Walmart, Target for children’s birthday gift. 423- 279-1222.
CRAB ORCHARD MUSEUM: Tazewell, Va., looking for volunteers to give educational tours for visiting school children. Joan Yates 276-988-6755 or jyates@craborchardmuseum.com.
CRISIS CENTER INC.: Bristol, Va., Just Checking Program is a daily cheery phone visit to seniors and home bound residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. During these calls specially trained volunteers gently screen for elderly abuse, medication reminders and the recipients general welfare. If you know of someone who could benefit from this program or would like to learn more call The Crisis Center or simply drop by to learn more; recruiting volunteers to staff life-saving crisis hot line. Training course is free. For information contact Emily Phillips, at 276-466-2218; fax: 276-466-5481.
HANDS ON MUSEUM: Johnson City, Tenn., needs community’s help with support for the museum during annual giving campaign. Emily Goepel at 423-434-4263 ext. 106 or email emily@handsonmuseum.org.
HILLMAN SCHOOL: Wise, County, Va., Old Indian Creek Road. The Lonesome Pine Office on Youth along with the School Heritage Center is still in the process of collecting old photographs of the one- and two-room schools that once housed the teachers and children of Wise County. These photographs are to be used in an upcoming book about these schools. If you have or know someone who may have any photographs of these schools, call 276-523-5064 ext. 10 to make arrangements to scan your photograph. If you like you may mail your photograph to P.O. Box 568, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. You may send your photographs via email to info@lpoy.org. Include any information you may have about the photograph you submit.
AMEDISYS HOSPICE: Kingsport, Tenn., and surrounding area for ages 16 and up. Provide comfort to hospice patients through regular visits at local facilities. Support patients and families through companion-ship or providing breaks for the caregivers. Companion hospice families who have lost a loved one by becoming hospice bereavement volunteer. Weekly phone calls to families to provide emotional and/or spiritual support takes about 2-4 hours per week. Free training and certification. Volunteer coordinator, 423-288-9777.
CHESTER INN MUSEUM: Jonesborough, Tenn. Museum is in need of volunteers to help out this summer with 2- to 3-hour shifts on Sundays and/or Monday. Volunteers would serve as docents and would help welcome guests, work at the front desk, answer questions, and lead visitors upstairs on tours of the inn’s original parlor and dining room. Call Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580 or email info@heritageall.org.
NHC VOLUNTEERS: Bristol, Va., 245 North St.. Volunteers needed to help patients to daily activities Monday thru Sunday. Volunteers can assist in group activities such as bingo, gardening, music, crafts, sing a-longs, games; exercise and food activities. Also needed are volunteers that can do one on one in room activities with the patients such as manicures, read to patients, sing or play music one on one. Call 276-669-4711 or come by and fill out a volunteer application.
PEOPLE PLACE: Bristol, Tenn., 400 Shelby St., No. 100. Arc of Sullivan County seeking funds to continue various programs serving people with developmental disabilities. Contributions welcome.
PERDUE CEMETERY: Abingdon, Va. Hillandale Road 696. Seeking descendants of those buried to help with maintaining the grounds and restoring several grave markers, call 276-791-9281.
SEEKING USHERS: Marion, Va., Lincoln Theatre, needs volunteer ushers to support the theater’s many events. Free tickets to ushers who work a set number of shows. 276-783-6092.
SULLIVAN COUNTY IMAGINATION LIBRARY: Give a gift to the library and provide books for an entire year to children. The library is a local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and in conjunction with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation provides one age-appropriate, quality book each month, delivered to the homes of children ages 0-5 who are registered for the program. Visit www.scimaginationlibrary.org to find out how to contribute.
SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERAN FAMILIES: The Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness received a grant to assist low income veterans in the area Tennessee counties served by ARCH: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi. If you are a veteran or a family member facing a rental eviction, utility disconnect, homelessness or living on the streets, call ARCH at 423-928-2724 ext. 105, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To quality veterans must have a copy of their DD214 before receiving services. To obtain a copy of your DD214 ARCH may be able to assist you.
VHCC COLLECTING STRING INSTRUMENTS: Community members who have unwanted instruments are encouraged to donate them to Virginia Highlands Community College to support new programs offered through the VHCC Music Department. Instruments may be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 1114 of the Mechanical Education Building on the VHCC campus. Contact Mary Munsey, mmunsey@vhcc.edu at 276-739-2454.
WELLMONT HOSPICE: Needs volunteers in the Bristol, Abingdon and surrounding areas to work in various capacities including assisting in the office/reception area at the Hospice House, providing companionship to patients, sitting with home patients to provide relief to family caregivers, and assisting with bereavement follow-up services. Free hospice training and certification provided. 423-844-5257.
ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Abingdon, Va. 124 East Main St. Aug, 14, 6:30 p.m.: Ecumenical Taize worship service, sung prayers, scripture readings; candlelit time of silence. Meets every 2nd Wednesday; everyone welcome 276-628-3606.
CROSSROADS BAPTIST CHURCH: Bristol, Tenn. 1194 Vance Tank Road. July 14-19, 7 p.m. nightly: Revival, guest speaker Pastor Donnie Shaffer; everyone welcome 423-878-6857.
SINKING SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH: Bristol, Tenn. 296 Sinking Springs Road. July 14, 11 a.m.: Gospel singing featuring Faithful 2,; everyone welcome 713-498-1191
UNITY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH: Elizabethton, Tenn. 907 Cedar Ave. July 14, 3 p.m.: Gospel singing featuring Faithful 2; everyone welcome 713-498-1191.
CLAY HILL BAPTIST CHURCH: Blountville Tenn., 122 Hobbs Hollow Road. Meets every third Saturday 5 p.m. Sullivan County Red Back Church Hymnal Sing, everyone welcome.
FULL GOSPEL TABERNACLE: Bristol, Tenn. 487 Can’t Hook Hill Road. Song service meets every third Saturday 7 p.m. everyone welcome 423-845-1630.
FIRST CHURCH OF GOD: Bristol, Tenn. 301 Georgia Ave. July 20, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: State Street Fish Fry every third Saturday of each month through September. Dine in or takeout available; serving white fish blackened Tilapia, popcorn shrimp; sides; drinks plus desserts. Cost $10 full dinner, $6 land lubbers dinner (no fish but all the fixings); $5 kids dinner (10 & under); everyone welcome.
EAST BAPTIST CHURCH: Bristol, Va. 52 Pendergrass Road. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.: Studies in Revelation with Pastor David Davis; everyone welcome 276-669-7051.
FIRST BROAD STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Kingsport, Tenn., 101 East Church Circle. To volunteer two hours any day Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Marlene Hudson, 423-817-8332. To help with food: Bob Smith, 423-246-3966. Clothing and other donations can be brought to Single Vision or taken to Shades of Grace.
FAIRVIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Jonesborough, Tenn., 878 Hwy. 81 North. Third Saturday each month, 7-10 a.m.: Country breakfast, bacon, fresh ground sausage, eggs, pancakes, gravy, biscuits and more. Donations welcome; everyone welcome. Located 5 miles from downtown Jonesborough going toward Fall Branch.
OAK GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Gray, Tenn. 396 Oak Grove. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair; everyone welcome 423-477-3141.
PENTECOSTAL CHURCH: Abingdon, Va. 17535 Jeb Stuart Highway off Exit 19 toward Damascus: Yard Sale, second Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Name brand children’s and maternity clothes, plus tons of good quality baby equipment. Proceeds benefit the Mayan malnourished children of Guatemala, and children in our orphanage and those in our orphans at home program. www.safehomesforchildren.org.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Meets first Monday, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Building on Main Street; visit www.abingdon-va.gov.
BRISTOL HOUSING AUTHORITY: Bristol, Va., 809 Edmond St. Meets third Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.: Board of Commissioners, 276-821-6251.
BRISTOL TN TREE CITY USA BOARD: Bristol, Tenn., 325 McDowell St., Slater Center. Meets, third Monday, 5 p.m. Public welcome. 423-654-4023.
BRISTOL REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: Bristol, Va. Food City, Euclid Avenue. Meets last Monday, noon. 423-361-1774.
CITIZENS CEMETERY ORGANIZATION: Bristol, Va., Lee Street Baptist Church, Mary Street. Meets third Tuesday, 11 a.m. All members of the community are welcome to attend. Community input for fundraising projects to preserve Bristol history may be sent to CCO, P.O. Box 16322, Bristol, VA 24209.
HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD: Abingdon, Va. 610 Campus Dr. June 20, 5:30 p.m.: Monthly meeting; citizens welcome.
SULLIVAN COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISTRICT 911 BOARD: Blountville, Tenn., 1570 Highway 394, SCECD 911 building. Meets second Monday, every other month, 10 a.m. Due to conflict in schedules, meetings can change at any time, public welcome. 423-279-7606.
SULLIVAN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: Blountville, Tenn. Sullivan County Courthouse. 423-323-6417.
SULLIVAN COUNTY DEMOCRATS: Blountville, Tenn. Monthly meetings at Northeast State Community College Library. Meets third Thursday, 7 p.m., 423-989-3953.
SULLIVAN COUNTY ANTI-DRUG COALITION: Blountville, Tenn. 154 Blountville Bypass, Regional Health Department. Meets second Thursday, odd number month, 10 a.m. – noon. Speakers on various prevention topics; snacks will be provided, 423-742-2991 or www.scadcoalition.org.
TRI-CITIES AIRPORT AUTHORITY: Blountville, Tenn. 2525 Hwy 75, Suite 301. 423-325-6000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va., County Administrative Offices. 1 Government Center Way. Meets second and fourth Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. www.washcova.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Abingdon, Va., One Partnership Circle. Meets third Thursday. Doors open at 7 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Networking and business breakfast. Free to chamber members. 276-628-8141.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Drive, NE Community Abingdon Center: Meets second Thursday, 6 p.m., visitors and new mew members welcome, email karencombs6522@gmail.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS: Abingdon, Va., Washington County Library. Meets second Wednesday on odd months, 4 p.m. washco.va.lwv@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA, REPUBLICAN PARTY: Abingdon, Va., 1070 W. Main St., above State Farm Exit 14. Meets fourth Thursday, 7 p.m. Visitors and new members welcome. Questions: maryann14146@gmail.com.
WYTHEVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Wytheville, Va., Galax Hall Room 202. Signup sheet available 30 minutes prior to meeting for those in addressing the board.
TWIN CITY CIVITAN: Bristol, Tenn., 3332 Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Room 202, second and fourth Tuesday, 6 p.m. Stanley Mann, 423-968-2579. Visitors welcome.
ABINGDON CIVITAN: Abingdon, Va., Harbor House, first and third Monday, 6 p.m. New members welcome. Roger Edwards, 276-698-1349.
ABINGDON LIONS CLUB: Abingdon, Va., Shoney’s, 480 Cummings Street. Meets first Thursday of each month 7 p.m. New members – male and female – welcome. Josie Blankenship, president, 276-870-0026.
ABINGDON KIWANIS: Abingdon, Va., 200 Clubhouse Drive, Glenrochie Country Club, First three Tuesdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m. Visitors welcome. Lee Saunders III, 276-356-8201.
ABINGDON AREA NEWCOMERS: Abingdon, Va. 822 E. Main St. Jubilee House Retreat Center. May 15, 10 a. m.: “Continue: A Tale of Two Member” Terry and Mary Hinshelwood, Luncheon included $11 per person, Residents to become acquainted with community. Meets third Wednesday of each month 276-206-0949.
ABINGDON ROTARY: Abingdon, Va., 200 Clubhouse Drive, Glenrochie Country Club, Fridays, 12:00 p.m. Danielle Starnes, President, 423-797-0553.
AMERICAN LEGION HACKLER-WOOD POST 145: Bristol, Tenn., 515 Marion Ave., Veterans from all branches of service, come place your membership with Post 145; you’ll make new friends and get reacquainted with your fellow veterans, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Questions, 423-968-9973.
BRISTOL EVENING LIONS: Bristol Va. Exit 7, Golden Corral, second and fourth Thursday, 6 p.m. Membership open to men and women, Charles Coulthard, 276-466-5357. Joe Wall, 423-764-8545.
BRISTOL GOODSON LIONS CLUB: Bristol, Va., Bordwine Road, 1st and 3rd Mondays, 6 p.m. visitors welcome. 423-534-9313.
BRISTOL HOST LIONS: Bristol, Va., Exit 5, Euclid Avenue Food City, Fridays, noon. New members wel-come. David Hoelscher, president. 423-646-2923.
BRISTOL MORNING ROTARY: Bristol, Va., Euclid Ave., Food City, every Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., Club President: Scott Emerine 423-202-3252.
BRISTOL SHRINE CLUB: Bristol, Tenn., King Lodge, 35 5th St., third Friday, 7 p.m.; Ron Schoenhardt, president; 423-968-4531.
BUFFALO RURITAN: Bluff City, Tenn., Beaver Creek Road and Buffalo Road, Ruritan building, fourth Monday, dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting follows. Visitors welcome. 423-967-1651.
FRIENDS OF MENDOTA TRAIL: Bristol, Tenn. 1227 Volunteer Parkway. March 28, 6:30 p.m.: Meeting to discuss progress and future plans.
KING MASONIC LODGE NO. 461: Bristol, Tenn., 35 5th St., 2nd Monday. WM Jeffrey Woodard, 276-494-9448 or www.kinglodge.org.
KIWANIS CLUB OF BRISTOL, TN/VA: Bristol Public Library (Kegley room upstairs), Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. Treasurer, Richard Ball, rpball@BVU.net. Visitors welcome. Memberships open to men and women; call Richard Ball 276-466-4009.
KIWANIS CLUB OF MARION HOST CLUB: Marion, Va., 3667 Goolsby St. Meets first and third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Downtown Kiwanis meets every second and fourth Wednesday in Board Room of the Bank of Marion, 276-783-2316.
MEADOWVIEW CIVIC CLUB: Meadowview, Va., Exit 24, I-81, Community Center on the Square. 2nd Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Pot luck meal before meeting.
OPTIMIST CLUB OF BRISTOL: Bristol, Va., Euclid Ave., Food City, Thursdays, noon. Ron McCready, 423-968-7181.
ROTARY CLUB OF BRISTOL TN/VA: Bristol, Va., Bristol Train Station. Tuesdays, noon. Secretary/treasurer, Joyce Crockett. www.rotary7570.org/BRSTLVATN.
ROTARY CLUB OF TRI-CITIES AREA TN/VA: Bristol, Tenn., Northeast State Community College, Pierce Building, noon. Mike Parker, 423-575-5534.
ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA: Abingdon, Va., Cummins St., Shoney’s, Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. Visitors welcome. George Whitley.
SHELBY LODGE NO. 162: Bristol, Va., 251 Old Airport Road meets first Monday, 6:30 p.m., food and fellowship; 7:30 p.m. dispatch of business. Robert A. Bruce, WM., 276-466-8591.
SOUTH HOLSTON RURITAN: Bristol, Tenn., Meadow Creek Road near South Holston Dam, Club House, fourth Thursday.
TRI-CITIES AIRPORT AUTHORITY: Blountville, Tenn. 2525 Hwy 75, Suite 301.
VALLEY LODGE #93: Bristol, Va., 7707 Rich Valley Road. Meets every third Thursday, 423-742-0786.
VFW POST 6975: Bristol, Tenn., 14 16th Street. Canteen is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Closed on Sundays. Veterans and guests are welcome. Food available after 6 p.m. Monthly members meeting every second Tuesday at 6 p.m. 423-764-0381
ABINGDON MEMORIAL VFW POST 1994: Abingdon, Va. 17581 Lee Highway. Service Officers available for assistance on Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for obtaining records, filing for service connected disabilities; other various programs.
YORK MASONIC LODGE NO. 12: Abingdon, Va., 14411 Black Hollow Road, every 4th Monday, 7:30 p.m.; Work and instruction each 1st & 3rd Tuesday, 7 p.m., WM Bill Bish, 276-628-9849.