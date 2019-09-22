ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Armed with chicken necks on Assateague Island, I dropped over a roadside with lines and dip nets.
This was not rocket science, using a pole with a string fixed with a sinker and a hook.
It was the art of chicken-necking.
You use chicken necks for bait on a line. Toss out in the water, and wait for a blue crab to come a’tugging. Carefully, then, you pull in that line and come behind it with a dip net to scoop up your catch.
This is certainly much more work than the alternative: buying live blue crabs.
Amazingly, that can actually be done — about 300 miles from a blue crab’s habitat — in Bristol, Virginia, where, once a year, I pick up a dozen from Greene’s Seafood Market on West State Street.
I always want them live.
I want to hold ’em by the backfins, claws ceremoniously extended, and show ’em to my dogs, who act like they are aliens.
There is also a sport in cooking live crabs.
Seems I’m always having a crab crawl out of the bag and into the sink.
Grabbing some tongs, it’s like catching crabs in the kitchen!
Yet, also once a year, I like to do the real thing: go into the marsh and emerge with a batch of two-clawed crawlers.
It ain’t always easy, using no crabpot.
Why, first, you simply have to find a place to crab.
Out on Assateague Island, in the far northeastern corner of Virginia, I had no luck securing my favorite spot on the last Monday of July.
There was a guy down there, and he was blocking it with all his lines and nets.
So I chose a new space — several yards down a shallow stream. And I caught a few at my consolation crab hole — eight, in fact, which was enough to have a feast of fins, legs and claws.
The next day, I staked claim on where that guy had been — a crabbing hole where I had caught a few dozen the year before.
Shortly, though, two guys stopped in a pickup truck and looked down at me. But, by that time, I had six lines in the water and acted like I owned the place, blocking all access to this spit of sand.
They drove on.
But then came the family.
There were crabbing women and crabbing kids plus a fearless dip-nettin’ daddy who walked into the waters and bragged that he had caught a snake. Or maybe it was an eel.
I did not understand.
You see, most of this clan spoke some foreign language. And, not long after they trotted down the hill to the hole, they acted like they owned the place.
So I stepped aside, like a gentleman, and let the family have some fun.
What I presume was the mother, a nice looking lady with a hat, waded out and began rapidly catching crabs.
But, she said, she was almost out of chicken.
I was also running out of chicken as well as enthusiasm.
I certainly had no solitude.
Why, at one point, I looked up and saw that there must have been 15 people on my little lagoon, where, only 90 minutes earlier, I had been all alone.
So I called it a day — with about a dozen crabs in my catch — and headed back to the Best Western Chincoteague Island, the hotel where I stayed, overlooking the marsh of Assateague.
But I wasn’t done yet.
One more day, I went back to crab.
The coveted spot was gone again — occupied — but I made due at my consolation crab hole.
There, I caught a few crabs. And I had a few visitors. The first was an older couple from Ohio, simply wanting to chat.
Next, a man in his 60s walked up as I was catching a crab.
“Looks like you’re getting lucky,” the man said.
“All depends on where you go,” I replied then pointed upstream and told him how my crabbing hole from yesterday had been overtaken.
The man appeared puzzled and said, “I thought there was such a thing as a courtesy when it comes to crabbing space.”
Minutes later, I looked up and noticed yet another visitor: a nice looking lady wearing a hat and carrying a teddy bear in her left hand.
Walking among the marsh and mud, she told me that she and her husband wrote children’s books and that they took their teddy bear everywhere on adventures.
She, too, also wanted to know what I was doing down in this shallow creek. So, again, I explained the art of chicken-necking.
Nodding, the well-dressed woman said she wanted to get a picture of her teddy bear with the crabs I had caught.
“OK,” I said and told her she was welcome to take the three little crabs I had in a bucket — ones I planned to release.
“My husband will get them,” she announced.
And along came a man carrying a camera with a large lens.
But, that man also tried to reach — bare-handed — into my bucket of baby blue crabs.
“They’ll bite you!” I quickly said. “And it will hurt.”
“Oh,” he said, quietly.
“Those crabs are pretty tough,” I added.
“OK,” he replied. “I’ll just go get a container to put them in.”
The man returned with a bag and took away my crabs.
And so now I aspire to do more than catch crabs or simply cook live ones.
I am anxiously awaiting the arrival of that couple’s children’s book — whomever they were and whenever it’s released — just to show it to my dogs and see if they are more fascinated with a photo of a teddy bear or a blue crab.
