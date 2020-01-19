MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Martin Luther King Jr.’s hallowed voice and words resound though the ages like clarion bells for the ages. Unmistakable.
“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!”
King thunders within and throughout the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. Likewise, King’s gigantically indelible mark on American society fuels Monday’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration March on State Street in downtown Bristol.
“Our goal is to have different people from the community come together,” said Tina McDaniel, one of the coordinators of the event. “It’s building unity and honoring Dr. King as a community.”
McDaniel spoke from the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, one of the event supporters, whose mantra is “eliminating racism” and “empowering women.”
“Dr. King talked about beloved community,” McDaniel said. “We’re coming together to honor the important work of Dr. King.”
Organizers request attendees to gather downtown at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. A smattering of refreshments will preface the march, which begins at 2 p.m.
Those who wish to sing along during the march are encouraged to do so, said Robert Campbelle, song leader during the event.
“We’ll march down State Street to the Bristol sign,” said Campbelle, who serves as music director at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We’ll stop a couple of times along the way, sing a couple of choruses.”
Songs on tap include “This Little Light of Mine” and “We Shall Overcome.”
“We’ll stop at Martin Luther King Boulevard,” Campbelle said. “Kim Pete will sing a solo, then we’ll proceed to the sign for a group photograph, and then go to the train station. I feel privileged to do this.”
Last Saturday, King’s charismatic voice reverberated throughout the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. During a tour-opening film, he said, “Let us stand with a greater determination.”
That sentiment carries to and no doubt will lace through Monday’s march on State Street.
“They’re got the main banner for me to carry,” said the Rev. W.A. Johnson, for nearly 60 years the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “I’m one of the leaders of the march on Monday.”
Johnson’s sign will read, “I HAVE A DREAM.”
“We’re celebrating how far we’ve come, and we’re recognizing how many issues we still deal with,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing it happen, little by little, step by step. We’re advancing toward unity and harmony and advancement and peace.”
Pastor’s experiences
Numerous men and women of the cloth appear ready to join Monday’s march. Included among them is the Rev. William Reid, long the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. A native of Alabama, Reid grew up during the 1960s. He witnessed the oft-harsh circumstances during America’s civil rights movement.
For instance, remnants of a bombed and burned out Greyhound bus occupy a significant chunk of display space inside the National Civil Rights Museum. Reid said he’s seen the bus up close on display.
As a child from his home in Alabama, he heard the bus as it traveled along Highway 202.
“They bombed that bus approximately six miles from where I lived,” Reid said. “We heard the bomb.”
The date: May 14, 1961.
The bus contained Freedom Riders bound from Atlanta to Birmingham, Alabama. They intended to fight segregation in the transit system. Their route took them through the Calhoun County city of Anniston, Alabama, which NPR described as having “a well-established NAACP branch and some of the most aggressive and violent Klansmen in Alabama.”
Reid lived there, a mere handful of miles from the route the bus took.
In the years to come, the lanky lad observed a litany of ravages and unforgettably cruel sights as a child in Alabama. For instance, on the same highway as the infamous bus burning, Highway 202 in Anniston, Alabama, Reid and his siblings watched, helplessly, as their father was beaten by a white gang of high school-aged thugs.
Reid’s father was simply driving along the road in his Ford pickup truck. His children rode in the back.
“I might have been 11 or 12,” Reid said. “They pulled beside us, told dad to pull over. Dad said, ‘Guys, don’t hurt my children.’ He was beaten mercilessly with pick-ax handles. Bloody! I drove the truck home, a three-on-the-tree. That happened in about 1970.”
Reid paused.
“Now,” he said, “who were we going to tell?”
Walk through the National Civil Rights Museum. Watch videos and see photographs and hear accounts that depict violence perpetrated against black Americans similar to that which Reid’s father and family endured. Images of hooded Ku Klux Klansmen recall times when people lived in pervasive fear.
“I’ve seen them! They attacked our hope, our constitution, our unity. It was evil,” Reid said. “It wasn’t just rednecks, man! Those men with hoods on their heads were judges, doctors, lawyers … preachers!”
Reid rocked back in his chair, shook his head, blinked his eyes. His hands anxiously clasped and unclasped. Finally, he leaned forward, arms on his desk, long fingers laced together. His laser-like eyes penetrated.
“They were evil, man!” Reid said. “And they would hide their faces!”
Again, he backed away from his desk, lost in thought amid the horrors forever etched into his memory.
“Oh, Lord, seen it all the time,” Reid said of the Klan. “They’d be coming down the street, in the back of their truck, with the rebel flag flying, their hoods on. They were going to burn a cross.”
‘You can’t kill a dream’
Martin Luther King served as the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), a civil rights organization. Through the SCLC, King led and spoke and enacted sweeping change until the day of his assassination, April 4, 1968.
One can see the exact location where King stood on the day he was shot, allegedly by James Earl Ray. King stood outside room 306, his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. Now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum, tourists can see the glass-encased room in which he stayed, and the spot on the balcony where he stood, then fell, to bleed profusely onto the concrete walkway.
“You can’t kill a dream,” McDaniel said.
It’s hallowed ground.
“It’s moving,” said Reid, who has visited the site several times. “That’s really moving. We’ve come a long way since then, but we haven’t arrived.”
That is why on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the borders of Bristol to the shores of America’s coasts, down into the deepest of valleys to up the highest of mountains, to the poorest of citizens and wealthiest, too, from the insides of churches and homes and schools and the chests of all whose hearts still beat, the essence of King marches onward.
King’s dream lives on.
“Let’s treat each other with respect,” Johnson said, “regardless of color.”
