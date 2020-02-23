Strawberries are the most widely cultivated small fruit in America. They are the favorite of many for pies, jams, jellies, preserves and for eating fresh. Because strawberries are adaptable to a greater range of soil and climatic conditions than any other fruit, they are well suited to the home garden.
Variety selection
Strawberry varieties vary greatly in their adaptability to soil and climatic conditions. Varieties should be selected on the basis of plant vigor, productivity and quality of the fruit. Virus-free plants of the varieties are available and should be purchased.
Establishing the planting
Strawberries bloom very early in the spring, and the blossoms are easily killed by frost. In areas where late frosts are a hazard, try to select a site for your planting that is slightly higher than surrounding areas.
Although strawberries grow best in a fertile, sandy loam soil with a pH of 5.7 to 6.5, they may be successfully grown in any good garden soil that is well drained and well supplied with organic matter. Soil for strawberries should be thoroughly prepared for planting. It should be loose and free of lumps. Avoid planting early varieties on south-facing slopes and be sure to select a site where tomatoes, potatoes or eggplants have not been grown.
These crops often carry verticillium wilt, which lives in the soil for many years, and strawberries are very susceptible to this disease.
Do not set strawberries in soil that has recently been in sod.
A clean-cultivated crop planted on the site for a year or two will leave the soil better prepared for strawberries and will assist in controlling weeds and white grubs, which are troublesome in strawberry plantings. Where grubs and ants are a problem, chemical control may be necessary.
Virus-free, 1-year-old dormant plants should be set out early in the spring, about three or four weeks before the average date of the last frost.
Spacing of the plants will depend on the training system used, but they should not be crowded. They should be placed no less than 12 inches apart in rows 3 feet apart. Set each plant so the base of the bud is at the soil level. Spread the roots out and firm the soil carefully around them to prevent air pockets, which allow them to dry out.
The Washington County Virginia 4-H Clubs are currently selling strawberry plants.
Please contact our office at 276-676-6309 if you would like to order or for more information on growing strawberries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.