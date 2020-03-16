Termite infestations, if undetected, can cause significant damage. A subterranean termite infestation is usually recognized by these three indicators:
» Mud tubes. The termite foraging tubes extend from the ground to the infested wood. The tubes provide shelter for the foraging termites. The tubes are flattened and muddy-looking in appearance. Most are about the width of a pencil. They are most obvious when they extend over concrete foundations and other exposed surfaces. However, the tubes are often less visible, running along cracks, underneath flooring or behind siding and baseboards.
» Swarmers. Winged termites emerging indoors or outside from swarming tubes immediately adjacent to the structure are often the first sign of a subterranean infestation. Swarming termites are attracted to light. Therefore, swarmers indoors are often found around lighting fixtures, windows, doors and vents. Also, large numbers of discarded termite wings on windowsills, floors or in spider webs are a sure sign of infestation.
» Wood damage. A common indication of subterranean infestation is the presence of dark areas or blisters in wood flooring. However, subterranean termite damage can go unnoticed because the termites only eat the spring wood, leaving the grain and exterior surface intact. However, the galleries can be detected by tapping the wood every few inches with the handle of a screwdriver. The damaged wood sounds hollow, and the screwdriver may even break through the wood into the galleries. If the galleries are active, the worker termites will be observed inside.
Several common construction practices contribute to subterranean termite infestation either by providing the termites with access into the structure or by creating moisture conditions ideal for termite colonization. The following are examples of construction and landscape practices that lead to subterranean termite infestation:
» Wood to soil contact provides termites with a direct highway from soil to the wood.
» Form boards, grade stakes, tub trap boxes and spacers not removed after construction or left in the slab allow termites to eat their way into the structure.
» Wooden scraps left inside concrete masonry (foundation blocks, for example).
» Wood refuse buried under a porch, stoop or slab.
» Stucco, brick veneer or EFIS below grade.
» Improper drainage resulting in moisture accumulation at the base of the foundation. Moisture provides an ideal habitat for subterranean termites, so the area immediately adjacent to the foundation should be kept as dry as possible. Avoid spreading mulch or gravel against the foundation.
