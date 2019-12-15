ABINGDON, Va. — Oh, Mamma Mia!
That’s not just the name of a restaurant; it’s also the title of a popular pizza.
Come here to Abingdon’s Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant, and you’ll find owner and operator Basset Ayyeb calling his pizza “the next level after normal.”
That’s what he calls “professional.”
“This is more than the next level, the professional way of it,” Ayyeb said. “Everything is popular. Because, when you do something professional, my friend, everything is popular.”
And it’s local.
“I wanted to do something for Abingdon,” said Ayyeb, who moved to the town in 2002. “Abingdon is my favorite town. The people are so awesome. People walking the streets smile to you — very nice, very calm. I consider myself working for the people of this town.”
Ayyeb works every day at the restaurant, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Sundays, when the restaurant closes at 5 p.m.
“I open every day and close the door. I have the key,” he said. “And I don’t want to do other than that.”
Mamma Mia opened Sept. 10, 2017.
The house specialty is a meatless pizza called “The Mamma Mia.” It’s stuffed with fresh spinach, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes and a bit of oregano.
“For me, to make the pizza, it takes two hours,” said Ayyeb, 45. “It’s a very complicated process to make dough. So you work that dough really, really good to the point that when you cook it, it’s the right one. That’s how pizza is supposed to be.”
But, to Ayyeb, this is more than a process.
“You enjoy it. You eat it. You feel the moment,” he said.
“It’s about the feeling, when you eat. You eat, and you really forget about your pocket, to be honest. You’re feeling the moment.”
In the dining room, Mamma Mia blasts oldies, like Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beach Boys and Chuck Berry.
“Nobody goes wrong with oldies,” Ayyeb said. “Nobody hates oldies.”
That music sets the atmosphere. And so does the cozy dining room, which features about 38 seats indoors and another 30 seats on a patio.
Ayyeb talks about the moments to be shared.
“It’s that moment that a person is coming here to feel,” Ayyeb said. “If you don’t feel it, eating at a restaurant, then you might as well be eating at home.”
Ayyeb smiled.
“To me, when you come eat at my place, it’s religious,” Ayyeb said. “It’s something that has to be respected as the religion. You have to be serious about it. You got to feel that moment. You have to feel the pizza and taste it and have fun. And I want it all to be altogether — not just the food.”
It’s a bond, he said.
“I want you to be my friend,” Ayyeb said. “I want to be your friend. I want you to taste the food. I want you to have a really nice welcoming environment. I want you to feel this is your second home.”
