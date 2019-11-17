BHC 11172019 RAIN5

Rain is a long-established restaurant on Abingdon’s East Main Street.

 JOE TENNIS/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Editor's Note

Bites of Bristol is a monthly series taking a look at the culinary scene in the Twin City. Each month, a member of the Bristol Herald Courier staff will visit a restaurant in the Bristol area and write a short feature highlighting the food, people and atmosphere at various eateries. This is not a restaurant review. Any questions or comments can be sent to features@bristolnews.com.

ABINGDON, Va. — Rain posts a commanding presence in Abingdon, occupying a spot near The Tavern on East Main Street.

This is a neat and artsy restaurant. And it’s a home for colorful characters such as Melanie Holmes, a bartender who made drinks at The Tavern for more than a decade.

For the past five years, Holmes has been a backbone as a bartender at Rain.

BHC 11172019 RAIN15 bartender melanie holmes

Melanie Holmes is a bartender at Rain in Abingdon.

Yet she can tell you more than just what’s in the whiskey.

“We’re not afraid to put ourselves out there and try something new, as far as drinks and food,” said Holmes, 41.

“Our menu stays the same, because you have to put out what sells,” Holmes said. “But we also run specials that are kind of a little something different.”

Open for nine years, Rain takes its name from owner Ben Carroll’s daughter Alyssa Rain Carroll, a 2019 graduate of Abingdon High School now attending Virginia Tech.

Holmes, for one, sees Rain as a retreat as much as a restaurant.

Especially for lunch.

While some other full-service restaurants in Abingdon have abandoned the lunchtime crowd, Rain embraces it.

And much of its popularity is owed to creative cuisine such as soups or the crabcake sandwich prepared by Shawn Crookshank, Rain’s daytime cook.

At 61, the raspy-voiced Crookshank is a legend in Abingdon. He has worked as a butcher in two major grocery stores. Still, his biggest claim to fame comes from being the former owner of the Starving Artist Café at Abingdon Depot square.

BHC 11172019 RAIN3

Shawn Crookshank is the daytime cook at Rain.
BHC 11172019 RAIN6 crabcake with soup

Crabcake sandwich with soup.

Today, Crookshank does more than man the hot plates in Rain’s kitchen.

He’s also an artist with works on Rain’s walls. “And I’ve had the opportunity to exhibit my artwork,” he said.

Still, his real love appears to be cooking.

“And I kind of like the daytime,” he said. “I’m just a cook. I’m not a chef.”

But, oh, how he loves to cook those crabcakes, using a recipe that he created years ago at the Starving Artist Café.

“The crabcake, it’s a real simple cake,” said Crookshank. “It’s mostly crab. I use a minimal amount of ingredients. I just combine the crab. And the outside is panko. We got a lot of compliments on the crabcakes.”

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments