Bites of Bristol is a monthly series taking a look at the culinary scene in the Twin City. Each month, a member of the Bristol Herald Courier staff will visit a restaurant in the Bristol area and write a short feature highlighting the food, people and atmosphere at various eateries. This is not a restaurant review. Any questions or comments can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.

LEBANON, Va. — Saddling up, I rode into Russell County with a hunger for ribeye steak and sirloin tips.

Cooked medium: warm and pink in the middle.

I moseyed into Bonanza — what is the last Bonanza in these parts, I’ll say.

Oh, and there were once a few: a couple in Bristol, one in Wise, one in Abingdon.

Now, partners, all we have is what we have in Lebanon.

Tim Fields is the owner of the Bonanza in Lebanon, Virginia.
Sirloin tips are popular at the Bonanza in Lebanon, Virginia.
The last Bonanza in Virginia is located at Lebanon, the courthouse town of Russell County.

“And we have to serve you,” said Bonanza owner Tim Fields.

Gone are the days of the big buffet — with all sorts of strangers handling spoons digging into the beans, fried apples and mashed potatoes.

Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, masked servers stand ready to make sure plates are piled high with all you request.

Like fried chicken.

“We had to modify the best we could,” said Fields, 41. “We’re keeping the bar separate where they’re not touching the tongs.”

All this is kind of cafeteria style.

One server piled up a salad with spinach, cheese, cauliflower, banana peppers and carrots. I had that topped with honey mustard dressing.

“And most people are glad that we’re serving the food cafeteria-style, and they’re not allowed to go to the buffet,” Fields said.

“The biggest thing is: I don’t know if this is the future of the buffet.”

For now, here’s the history: This Bonanza was built in 1985. Fields bought the Bonanza in 2002 after he first started working here at age 16 in 1995. He rose to the ranks of general manager then obtained financing through former owners Charles and Roberta Willis.

Today, there’s only a handful of Bonanza restaurants left — nine, according to Fields.

And this is the only one in Virginia.

There are none in Tennessee.

Bonanza takes its name from the “Bonanza” TV show, a western that starred restaurateur Dan Blocker, who portrayed the hefty “Hoss.”

“I think a lot of the 50-and-up crowd know,” Fields said. “They grew up in the ’70s and ’80s and ’90s when they were popular. You know, the teenagers now, they don’t know it’s a chain, I’m sure.”

But, being the last Bonanza for miles and miles and miles, this icon certainly stands unique.

“There’s not a lot of other restaurants doing what we do — having a grilled entree plus having a buffet,” Fields said. “Most places have converted to a full buffet, and you can’t come in and order a good quality steak.”

Like I did with that ribeye and sirloin tips.

