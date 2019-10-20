WYTHEVILLE, Va. — It’s not all gone to the dogs at the 7 Dogs Brewpub in Wytheville, Virginia.
But it certainly looks that way on the walls of this nifty operation on West Spring Street, where the beer is cold, the ribs are tangy and the hamburgers taste fresh.
Carolyn Riddle painted the large dog portraits on the walls, showing various breeds.
Inside, you’ll find live music at this brewery, which officially opened on Dec. 18, 2018, said brewpub manager Thomas Wingo, 42.
So far, cream varieties of beer are proving most popular, said assistant manager Jenny Hill, 35.
The brewpub, too, is part of a family of restaurants that includes Bella’s of Bristol on Lee Highway plus the Moondog locations in Abingdon, Wythe-ville and Wise.
Yet the food is different at the 7 Dogs Brewpub.
“Bella’s and Moondog mostly are pizza, salads, subs, pasta,” Wingo said. “Here, we have more like hamburgers, more entree food, tacos. We’ve got chicken wings and ribs. And, here, we actually make some of our vegetarian dishes from the spent grain from the brewery.”
Of these, the vegetarian burger is made from spent grain.
So is a dessert called Brewer’s streusel.
The brewpub can also expand its offerings thanks to the use of deep fryers and a broiler, Wingo said.
“And, of course,” Wingo added, “we make all of our beer here also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.